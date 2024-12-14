The former England and Tottenham boss doesn’t like one recent aspect of Rangers vs Celtic.

Glenn Hoddle admits there is one part of Rangers vs Celtic nowadays that has been bugging him.

The former England and Tottenham boss was on co-commentary duty with Ally McCoist as his ex-side were held 1-1 by Rangers at Ibrox. It leaves the hosts in a good mood heading into Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final against arch-rivals Celtic,

In recent years, Hampden has been the only place to watch the iconic fixture with both sets of fans inside stadia, with away fan lockouts having been in place. Hoddle admits it’s a disappointment when it comes to Old Firm day.

He simply put “It’s the one thing that’s a shame about the Old Firm, isn’t it, no away supporters here.” That received a firm reply from McCoist who said “Takes away so much of the game, it really does.” Both clubs’ fans have had a warning from the SPFL ahead of Sunday’s game.

A statement reads: “Final preparations are under way for Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup Final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park, as the SPFL gets set to welcome tens of thousands of supporters for one of Scottish football’s showpiece events.

“The SPFL is incredibly proud that it has the highest match attendance per capita in Europe and is committed to working with clubs and supporters to continue to enhance the overall matchday experience. The SPFL and Scottish FA have been in discussions after receiving requests to facilitate fan displays at the match.

“The Scottish football authorities are keen to support such requests, where appropriate, as such fan displays can enhance the matchday experience for all supporters in attendance. However, we have been clear with fans that while such displays will be accommodated, there remains a strict prohibition on smuggling pyrotechnics into the match, given they are illegal and pose clear risks to supporters, players and those working at matches.

“The SPFL, Scottish FA and both clubs are working with Police Scotland, and fans breaking the law by attempting to bring pyrotechnics into matches face a range of sanctions, including criminal charges and football banning orders as well as adding to the ongoing disciplinary process currently facing both clubs.

“As has been customary for recent Premier Sports Cup Semi-Finals and Finals, there will also be a pre-match organised display at the stadium, including the use of flame boxes ahead of the match kicking off. Such flame boxes are heavily regulated and used widely by sporting bodies across the world ahead of major events.

“Sunday promises to be a hugely exciting occasion, and we want fans of both clubs to have an enjoyable, memorable and safe day.”