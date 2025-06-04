A former Rangers winger has completed a transfer to a rising EFL club

A former Rangers winger has completed a transfer six years in the making after joining newly promoted League One side Doncaster Rovers.

The South Yorkshire side, who are managed by Grant McCann, were heavily linked with Glenn Middleton during his time at Ibrox in 2019 and had reportedly agreed a loan move at the time to bring the footballer to the Eco-Power Stadium. McCann had done all the groundwork for that particular deal having been impressed by the youngster during the 2018/19 season as he racked up 29 league appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side, scoring five goals and contributing five assists across all competitions.

However, that particular deal broke down after McCann made the decision to leave Doncaster for Hull City in June 2019 after his side’s play-off semi-final defeat to Charlton Athletic.

But Doncaster have now finally got their man in McCann’s second stint in charge in a statement of intent for the League One side, with Middleton joining on a free transfer.

Glenn Middleton’s career so far

Glenn Middleton was signed by former Rangers boss Graham Murty in 2018, in a move which saw the pair get reunited after working together in the Norwich City academy.

"He is a powerful and very quick wide player who fits well with our player characteristics for that position and we believe he will excel within our style of play having already played many games in Norwich's under-23 team despite his young age,” said Head of Academy at the time Craig Mulholland.

Middleton showed promise in his first full season before joining Hibs on loan. The Glasgow-born winger went on to have subsequent loan spells at Bradford City and St Johnstone (twice) before eventually completing a move to Dundee United in the second tier of Scottish football.

And it’s at Tannadice Park where the former Scotland Under-21 international has so far enjoyed the most productive spell of his career, winning promotion in the 2023/24 season and helping his side to a commendable fourth place finish in their first year back in the top-flight.

Overall, he managed 12 goals and 20 assists in 112 games for The Terrors before leaving on a free transfer.

Grant McCann hopes to get even more out of Glenn Middleton

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann is confident he can take Glenn Middleton’s game to the next level after convincing him to join the League One side. He told the club website: “I’ve been tracking Glenn for quite a bit - even back to my first spell here, he was a player we really liked.

“I’m delighted to get him. He’s had a tremendous few years at Dundee United. He’s been a real threat in the Scottish Premier League and he’s an exciting player - really direct, quick and he can play anywhere across the front line. He’s a really good person as well so I’m really pleased to get him.”

McCann feels he can get more goals and assists out of Middleton in years to come and has showcased this ability already with the progress of Luke Molyneux, who had managed just three goal and three assists in his first league season at Doncaster before exploding into life with 26 goals and 12 assists combined across the last two seasons.

Middleton said: “I’m really excited and really happy to be here. It’s something I’ve been looking forward to the last couple of weeks and I’m just really glad it all came together. When you speak to people you get an understanding and belief in what they’re saying to you and that was very clear in the impact of the manager’s first couple of calls he had with me. Once you get a feeling for something like that, it’s something you want to be part.”