The player has been linked with a move to Rangers as well as Sunderland this transfer window.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ally McCoist has backed Rangers to make a move for a Premier League title winner - despite strong Sunderland rumours.

The Light Blues are in the midst of changes on and off the pitch, with a squad overhaul set to follow on from 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh’s takeover. Kevin Thelwell has arrived as sporting director while Dan Purdy is technical director, replacing the outgoing Nils Koppen. New signings will be needed if they want to challenge Celtic at the top of the Premiership and Jordan Henderson was mooted as a player coach option were Steven Gerrard to come in as manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He won the Premier League at Liverpool at starting his career at Sunderland, making a controversial switch to Al Ettifaq after Anfield and since being at Ajax. Rangers icon McCoist has noted the Sunderland return chat but even though it appears Russell Martin will be the new Rangers head coach, he still wouldn’t be against Henderson’s arrival in a player coach role.

Jordan Henderson to Rangers transfer addressed

The former striker told talkSPORT’s host Alan Brazil when asked about Henderson going to Rangers: “I don't know if that was ever on, to be honest, I know you and I spoke about it, I'd hear the same kind of rumour as you. But I don't know, I tell you what, I think he'd be a great signing, I really do.

“He could have an assistant player manager role or something, I wouldn't have a problem with that at all. There's obviously rumours he's going to go back to Sunderland as well. But he's obviously reached that stage in his career, the disappointment of Ajax towards this season. So no, I don't know. In answer to your question, I don't have a clue.”

Next Rangers manager verdict

Thomas Tuchel has told the likes of Sunderland and Rangers they’d be getting a leader still able to perform on the other side of 30. He said of Henderson after selecting him for the summer England squad: "If we have a training exercise with different groups and you have a group with Jordan you can turn your back you don't need to watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will take care of all the standards in the group. It may be a possession game, a passing exercise, maybe the warm up but you don't need to take care of this group because Jordan takes care of it. He sets the standards. He is a natural leader and the others follow. That is why he is with us. He is doing this in an impressive way and still playing at a decent level. That is why there was not a thought to drop him."

Attention soon turned to who the next head coach would be. McCoist said on the possibility of Martin becoming Rangers manager: "He [Russell Martin)] came up for a while - but that is the term that was used, underwhelming. But you have got to give him a chance. It’s imperative it gets done ASAP. However, it was never, ever going to get done before the sale of the club and the new owners came in."