The Rangers legend has not held back on one Ibrox star’s impact.

Kris Boyd has placed one Rangers star as the worst signing of the 24/25 season.

The Light Blues are undergoing a major rebuild, fuelled by a takeover from 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh. Alongside sporting director Kevin Thelwell and technical director Dan Purdy’s arrival, a new head coach is needed to drive a recruitment splurge to overhaul a team that didn’t win silverware last term.

Last summer’s transfer business under ex technical director Nils Koppen and former boss Philippe Clement has been criticised. For success stories like Hamza Igamane and Vaclav Cerny, others like Robin Propper and Jefte have been put under the spotlight amid mixed performances.

Kris Boyd slams Rangers transfer deal

One that stands out from the rest though for club legend Boyd is attacking midfielder Nedim Bajrami. He has scored five times with four assists since signing from Sassuolo across all competitions and for the outlay that went into bringing him across from Serie A, Boyd expected more. It comes amid reports Bajrami has options in Italy's top tier and the German Bundesliga, with his departure from Rangers branded ‘likely’ dependent on a suitable offer.

The ex striker told the Scottish Sun when asked for his ‘worst signing’: “There's obviously been players that have came to football clubs that it hasn't worked out for them and, you know, there'll be loads up and down the country. I think every team will have one or two players where you thought he could have done better. But I just look at Bajrami and for what Rangers paid from him, I would have been expecting more. Two goals and one assist in the Premiership this year.

“It's not enough for someone who cost three and a half million pounds. And I get that people out there saying, oh, but he didn't start every game. You get, and there's a reason why he didn't start every game. You get an opportunity every single day in training to change the manager's opinion, to change the thoughts and force your way into that team.”

Transfer deal at Rangers branded a disappointment

Boyd continued: “Listen, he's had some good moments as well. You think of the goal in the League Cup final, you think of, there's been a Europa League goal, there's been an assist to it as well. You know, there has been moments where you think, well, there is a player there, but for what Rangers and the outlay that Rangers have had to fork out and what they've had in return... so far, I may add, so far I think it has been a little bit disappointing.”

Koppen said upon signing Bajrami: “We are delighted to welcome Nedim to Rangers and Scottish football. He has a lot of experience having played in the Swiss league and Serie A in recent years as well as representing his country at the Euros. He will further enhance the options we have available to the manager and we feel he can be a success at the football club.”

Clement added at the time: “I am pleased to welcome Nedim to the club. He is someone we have kept a close eye on for a period of time and we are glad to add him to our squad. Many of our supporters will have watched in the European Championships, as well as playing in Serie A last season. Nedim is a good age, but someone who also has experience of playing in big games and we are glad he has decided Rangers are the right club for him at this point in his career.”