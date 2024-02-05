Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Graeme Souness would be all for Celtic and Rangers moving to the English Premier League.

The former Ibrox boss has been debating the age-old topic with talkSPORT host Simon Jordan. Crystal Palace's former owner reckons it's a move that would 'kill' Scottish football.

Celtic and Rangers' status as the top two in Scotland is well-cemented and they are the pair who fight it out for the Premiership title each season. They are also expected to make progress in European competition.

In response to Jordan's claim it would prove a fatal blow to the Scottish game, Souness didn't wilt in his verdict and would be behind a move to the top table down south for Glasgow's big two. He told talkSPORT: "I personally would like to see it happen.

"Right now the top two in Scotland dominate, and there’s nothing on the horizon to suggest that’s going to change. The other teams could get into the Champions League instead.

“Rangers and Celtic are supported worldwide. If they were to operate down here, they could build a stadium in Glasgow that they could share, not that they would want to, for 100,000 people and there’d still be a queue of people outside waiting to come in.”

Former Palace owner Jordan wouldn't be averse to the pair coming into English football. However, he doesn't believe the Premier League is where they should be starting off.

Jordan added: "When it was originally mooted, I was for it. I am not sure Rangers and Celtic should just walk into the Premier League.

"It's a difficult one. You have got to work out how it all drops down because if you bring two teams in, you need to lose two teams out the pyramid somewhere.