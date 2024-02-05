Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Philippe Clement says closing the gap on Celtic is of no interest to him and his Rangers players.

The Belgian's side won 3-0 against Livingston on Saturday. With the champions only managing to draw 1-1 with Aberdeen, it reduced the gap to three points and a three-goal victory over the Dons on Tuesday night can move Rangers into first on goal difference.

Celtic play Hibs on Wednesday, with the Light Blues still holding a game over their rivals. The Belgian was asked if going joint-top had any bearing on his thoughts in his pre-match press conference.

Clement - who has won Manager of the Month for January - insists a steely focus to improve is all he cares about. He said: "Totally not. No. Zero. No, totally not.

"We have the same mindset and I see the players also. Nobody in the building is talking about that. We’re just busy with our own game.

"Having respect for our opponents knowing their qualities, trying to use their weaknesses, and taking the points and playing good football and entertaining our fans.

"And keeping this really strong team mentality that is in the dressing room now. That whoever is playing they are doing the job and the rest are really hungry to come off the bench and finish off the job. So no, we continue with that, that’s the only thing we’re busy with.

"No I know what’s the way to win trophies. I’ve been there enough times as a player, as a manager, what the season is. And there’s only one way and that’s to focus on yourself and to do it game by game.

"People who start to plan too much from before or look too much ahead they fail because they lose their focus. Of course I need to plan things. That’s my job to do, I need to plan long-term also.

"Like for example I can tell you guys already Ryan Jack will not be in the selection tomorrow because he comes out of injury, he has also a history of injuries and it’s only a short recovery time in between the two games.

"So I will not take risk with him now and we will build him with our medical staff, with our performance staff the next weeks, the next months, to make him more robust, that he can come out of this cycle of injuries that he had.