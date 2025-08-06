This is not the first time the 49ers have been involved in football - and that’s only a good thing for the Rangers legend.

Graeme Souness is convinced that 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh will make their Rangers investment a success - thanks to some Leeds United insight.

The former Ibrox player-manager has been watching on as the new owners make major changes at his ex side. Russell Martin is in as head coach and a raft of appointments have been made behind the scenes. Paraag Marathe is the new Rangers vice chairman and he has been a key figure at Leeds United, where he is chairman, as they return to the Premier League for this season.

Souness, a legend at Liverpool, is a keen observer of the English game and has noted their progress at Elland Road. Their experience in Yorkshire which he thinks will have provided some shocks has him predicting that it’s only a matter of time before the 49ers make inroads to success with Rangers.

Graeme Souness provides 49ers at Rangers verdict

He said: “Without a shadow of a doubt, anyone going into a new business can do your due diligence and you can look at how you think it works. When you get your feet under the table, they're coming from a different culture, a different sport. They would have looked at it and thought, we'll just roll in and we'll get it.

“We'll back what our knowledge tells us about American sport. I'm sure there were some things that totally surprised them. I think being down there is only good news for Glasgow Rangers. The one thing they can’t understand or get overnight is the culture here in the west of Scotland. They will get it right. It's not a case of will they ever get it right. It's a case of when they get it right. That's what I firmly believe. I like the noise that's coming out of the place.

“I think this is all about the bigger picture for the new owners. I think the noises and their actions are suggesting they know what they're doing. I think the fact of this is not the first rodeo in terms of being involved in ‘soccer.’ It's not a case of will they get it right. It's a case of when they get it right. I think patience is needed in that process.”

What 49ers needs at Rangers

There is one thing lacking for them though at Ibrox, which is time, according to Souness. While they have impressed in Champions League qualifying - beating Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in the first leg of their third round qualifier this week - drawing with Motherwell on the Premiership’s opening day sparked fierce criticism.

Souness added: “Time is not your friend when you're working at a big football club. When you work at a big football club the expectation levels are enormous and with that come enormous pressures. I think we're in for a very exciting league this year. I'm keeping everything crossed. This is going to be a very good year for us.”

