The defender worked with Kevin Thelwell at Wolves and Everton previously.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s already deployed his Wolves connections once this window - but the reasons why Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell was denied doing so a second time has emerged.

The former Everton and Molineux transfer chief has been overseeing a recruitment drive at Ibrox under new owners 49ers Enterprises plus Andrew Cavenagh, looking to supply head coach Russell Martin with a competitive squad. He has tapped into former club connections by landing defender Nasser Djiga on loan from Wolves and another man they were widely expected to sign was centre back Conor Coady, who Thelwell worked with in time at Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coady is a favourite of the support at the Premier League club after an eight year stretch, in which the Ibrox man also brought him to Everton on loan. He joined Leicester City in 2023 and was bound for an exit upon their relegation to the Championship in May. It’s second tier newcomers Wrexham who have nipped in to seal his signature and Rob Dorsett has revealed it’s because of Rangers’ refusal to splash out a fee.

Why Rangers did not sign Conor Coady

The Sky Sports reporter noted in his transfer handbook: “Leicester need to sell more members of their bloated squad before they can contemplate bringing in some new recruits. They took 32 players to their summer training camp in Austria, with several more back in the East Midlands nursing injuries. Leicester will sell no one on the cheap.

“Look at the £2m they got for 32-year-old Conor Coady, who only had one year left on his contract, from Wrexham. Coady thought he would be allowed to walk away for free, with Leicester saving his not-inconsiderable wages, but Leicester dug their heels in and said no to a free transfer to Rangers.

“The club are keen to move on a number of players who are either peripheral to their plans, or way outside them. But they will also have to sell some of their biggest assets, to balance the books.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Coady signs for Wrexham

Speaking on his arrival at Wrexham, Coady said: “It’s amazing, isn’t it? I think you’ve been living under a rock if you’ve not seen what Wrexham have been doing over the years, because we see everything: the documentaries, the way they’re playing, the games on the telly. I think it’s really opened people’s eyes in terms of what Wrexham are about, so I think it’s been class, yeah.”

He added: “I’m over the moon. It’s a special day, I’ll be honest. We’ve all seen what the Club has done over the past few years and for me to join is really special and I can’t wait to meet the boys and get started.”

Manager Phil Parkinson said: “We’re delighted to welcome Conor to the Club. He’s a player who has experience in the Premier League and Championship and will be a great addition to the squad.”