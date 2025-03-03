The latest news when it comes to Rangers and Celtic after a busy weekend

It was another dramatic weekend of Scottish football with contrasting fortunes for bother Rangers and Celtic.

The Light Blues were looking to mark interim manager and club legend Barry Ferguson’s return to Ibrox with a win over Motherwell. But Luke Armstrong and Tom Sparrow goals sealed a 2-1 win for the away side that sealed a third straight Ibrox loss for the hosts, as a grim season shows no sign of getting much better.

That allowed Celtic to nip in and make their gap at the top 16 points. They ran out 5-2 winners over St Mirren in Paisley as their attentions turn to a Scottish Cup clash with Hibs this coming weekend. Rangers have a daunting Europa League game with Fenerbahce this midweek.

Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Souness 49ers warning

Rangers icon Graeme Souness has warned his former side that investment from 49ers Enterprises won’t cure all ills the club. He was in the stands on Saturday for the Motherwell game amid chat the San Francisco 49ers’ Enterprise wing are closing in on a takeover of the club. Souness hopes for improvement and believes it is good news, but insists an injection of cash doesn’t cement success.

He said on the 49ers and Ferguson as interim boss to the Sun: “It's a very different story now. It's a very different football club to the one I worked at. We had lots of funds to work with. "Rangers haven't had that in their recent history. Hopefully that's about to change. I obviously want to see Rangers be successful.

"And I think if someone came in and had the financial capability to go out and buy better players, that can only be good news. It doesn't guarantee anything, but it would be good news. t didn't start well and then when you go a couple of goals behind it's very difficult.

"It was disappointing. I know Barry, I bought him when I was manager of Blackburn. I know he's a good guy and I know he's a football man. He knows the football club and I only wish him well. I'm going to try and get to the home game, but I wouldn't be too welcome inside Fenerbahce's stadium. I've played in lots of big derbies. And the most ferocious one, the most passionate one, is still the Old Firm game.

"So for the players, it'll be like an Old Firm game in terms of atmosphere. And they'll have to deal with it. Unfortunately Barry's not playing. It's more about how the players face that challenge."

Celtic out in the distance

One pundit has been left with all the evidence he needs that Celtic are so far in front of Rangers due to one key factor. The fixture card before the weekend, Celtic lost to Hibs, but the Light Blues couldn’t capitlaise on that earlier fixture loss for their rivals and ended up getting beat off St Mirren. Pundit Marvin Bartley says a ruthless Hoops desire when the shoe is on the other foot is what seperates the pair.

He said on X: “That’s biggest difference for me. Celtic lose to Hibs and Rangers couldn’t take advantage! Roles are reversed this week and Celtic go and do what they have to do. Five goals along the way! Biggest difference between the two squads is mentality for me.”