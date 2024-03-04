Graeme Souness has been previewing the Scottish Cup ties live on Viaplay

Graeme Souness believes Celtic have been hit with a major title race punch after losing the chance to go top of the Premiership.

Rangers blinked in the league for only the second time under Philippe Clement. They lost 2-1 to Motherwell and with a two-point lead, allowed Celtic the chance to go top with a win over Hearts on Sunday.

A VAR-dominated clash had the Jambos prevail 2-0 winners and IT keeps Brendan Rodgers' side in second place. There will be two more derby clashes to go in the league with other tricky fixtures ahead but Rangers icon Souness senses a chance to change the title tide has passed Celtic by.

He said: "This weekend was still a great weekend for Rangers. Simply because Celtic were heading into the game on Sunday thinking 'this is our opportunity.'

"They were bang at it but still come unstuck. Ok, they got a player sent off but that is an almighty blow to Celtic this weekend, that they couldn't make ground up after seeing Rangers slip up the day before.

"I am delighted as they had a team that looked sorry for themselves a few months ago to a team that is full of beans now. That look forward to playing in every game and feel they can win every game. There is great belief and it is onwards and upwards for Rangers.

"Right now Rangers are in the box seat. They win every game, they win the league. I think they are a much improved Rangers and as a manager, you are always striving for more from your players. You should never be content with what you have got, assume the worst. Everybody else is improving, so we must improve too."