Rangers 'expect' player to sign new deal as Celtic star 'nearing exit'

Another weekend of Scottish football is in the books. It was disaster for Celtic, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Hearts - meanwhile, Rangers fared no better, as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Motherwell. Let's take a step back from that - how are the two clubs planning for the summer?

One of Rangers' most experienced midfielders is expected to sign a new contract at the Ibrox Stadium in the 'coming weeks'. On the green side of Glasgow, one of Celtic's players, long touted to leave the club, is now on the 'verge' of finally departing.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Lundstram to sign new Rangers deal 'in the coming weeks'

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram will sign a new deal for the Light Blues 'in the coming weeks', according to a report from Football Insider. His current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2024 - thus necessitating a fresh contract for the 30-year-old.

Lundstram has quietly gone about his business this season in the Scottish Premiership. He hasn't scored a league goal in 2023/24 yet, but he has notched up a trio of assists.

Liel Abada 'on verge' of leaving Celtic

Liel Abada has been expected to leave Celtic for several months now, following a bout of discontent with certain sections of the Bhoys' fanbase. According to the Daily Record, the Israeli attacking talent will join Charlotte FC in the MLS for a fee of £8 million.