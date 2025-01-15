Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Ham United transfer interest in a Rangers star has been touted.

Graham Potter could be set to make a move for a star currently thriving at Rangers.

Vaclav Cerny has been a bright light in what has been a dull season at Ibrox since joining on loan from Wolfsburg. He has 12 goals and seven assists in 32 games but without an option to buy, a race to get him permanently could prove tricky for the Light Blues.

According to reports in Spain, Villarreal are one team keen on Cerny, but so are Premier League side West Ham United. They have just brought in a new boss in Graham Potter who will no doubt be keen to put his own stamp on the Hammers squad.

It’s claimed West Ham are “ positioning themselves as possible favourites to secure his signing in the next market.” It is said with regards to Villarreal interest, “the interest of West Ham, backed by the financial power of the Premier League, could complicate the aspirations of the Spanish team.” Reports also suggest “the Hammers see in the Czech an ideal option to add creativity and goalscoring to their squad.”

Cerny has already provided a verdict on his future and is open to future interest from suitors. He said earlier this month: “I'm playing a season at Rangers without an option to buy, I have to say that I've completely let go of thinking about returning to Wolfsburg now. I'm enjoying it here immensely. I don't want to think about what will happen.

“There will be time for that towards the end of the season, when things start to settle down. After this season, I have a two-year contract at Wolfsburg. If the tug-of-war starts then, it's no longer in my hands. If I score twenty goals and assist another twenty, then other options will open up.

"I was convinced that I could keep my place at Wolfsburg, so I wanted to show my quality at an even bigger club than Wolfsburg. It's going well at the moment. I know how football works and I know what the situation is at Rangers and what the possibilities are.

"But it's not up to me to comment on that so soon. I just have to give my best on the pitch and help the club to achieve success. I'm just focused on football, family and life in Glasgow, which is hectic in itself. I wouldn't want to waste my time thinking about something I can't control anyway. It's hard to describe how big Rangers are. The tradition, the background, it's a giant. It's really nice to experience this again after Ajax. A great experience for my career. The intensity is huge."