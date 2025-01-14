Rangers shamed for 'ignoring' domestic market for too long as outspoken pundit makes transfer confession
Michael Stewart reckons the capture of Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron would not be a “bad signing” for Rangers - but insists a January swoop for the Dens Park star would only be attempting to “rectify” past issues.
Ex-Hearts and Hibs man Stewart believes the Ibrox club has ignored the domestic transfer market for too long amid reports the Light Blues are considering a move for the 22-year-old, who is in the final six months of his contract with the Tayside outfit.
The Dark Blues have offered Cameron a new deal and are still locked in talks with the player’s representatives over an extension amid growing interest, with Rangers one of a number of clubs monitoring the situation.
However, pundit Stewart believes their interest only signals that Gers chiefs are looking to correct mistakes of previous seasons when they failed to back-up reported interest in the likes of Bologna-bound Lewis Ferguson and ex-Hibs full-back Josh Doig with serious offers.
Speaking on the latest episode of Scottish Football Social Club when asked if Cameron to Rangers would be a shrewd signing, Stewart responded: “Not a bad signing, but what is smacks to me of is the club recognising that they have ignored the domestic market too much previously.
“But with the greatest of respect to Lyall Cameron, I don’t think he’s nearly as good as some of the guys they’ve missed out on in the last four, five years. So it’s as if the club are recognising their mistake and looking to rectify it with somebody that I think perhaps isn’t at the level as some of those they’ve missed out on.
“The beauty about the domestic market is with somebody like Lyall Cameron, you wouldn’t be having to spend a fortune, even in terms of his wages. So even if he wasn’t to hit the heights then there’s not a lot lost.
“And of course, you’ve got the UEFA aspect of needing to have some domestic quality to be able to hit the quotas that you need within your squad.”
