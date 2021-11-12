The Dutchman has previously admitted it would be a “huge honour” to manager the Ibrox club

A growing list of past Rangers stars are backing Giovanni van Bronckhorst to take over at Ibrox after he emerged as the front-runner to replace Steven Gerrard.

Kris Boyd, Lorenzo Amaruso, Kenny Miller and Craig Moore have all issued a vote of confidence in the former Dutch international, who enjoyed a three-year spell with Light Blues during his playing career between 1998 and 2001.

The Gers board have wasted little time in launching their search for a new manager and it is believed they have already contacted Van Bronckhorst.

The ex-Feyenoord coach, who steered the Dutch giants to their first Eredivisie title in 18 years during his four-year spell, is eager to resurrect his managerial career are leaving Chinese Super League outfit Guangzhou City for family reasons last year.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is favourite to land the Rangers job.

Signed by Dick Advocaat, Van Bronckhorst established himself a real fans’ favourite during his time in Glasgow, helping the club win two Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and a League Cup before departing for Arsenal.

The 46-year-old has previously admitted it would be a “huge honour” to be named as Rangers boss and it appears he is in pole position to achieve that ambition.

He remains the bookmakers favourite to land the job and former Ibrox players seem enthused by the prospect of Van Bronckhorst leading the club.

Kenny Miller

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “On the outside looking in, and you see the names who have been linked so far, Gio seems a really good fit.

"He knows the club inside out, he played there for a really successful spell under Dick Advocaat and went on to have a wonderful playing career.

“But as a coach and manager now he’s had success. He won leagues and cups in Holland with Feyenoord, so he’s experienced that but is still a relatively young manager.

“I’m sure he would relish the opportunity to come to Ibrox and rekindle his love affair with the football club.

“On the face of it, he’s a good fit and it’s no surprise he’s one of the frontrunners for the job.

“No-one is bigger than the football club and Rangers need to regroup quickly as there’s important fixtures coming up.”

Craig Moore

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, he said: “How quickly things can change in football, eh?

“The exciting list that’s out there at the moment – Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rino Gattuso, Derek McInnes domestically, left-field Shota Averladze!

“So look, I think the next person that will be in the position at the football club will be an ex-team-mate of mine.”

Kris Boyd

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: I think Giovanni van Bronckhorst is someone who has played with the football club, he understands it and gets Glasgow.

"He was a fantastic player for Rangers and moved on to bigger and better things in terms of football.

“It is difficult coming there but you have to look at Giovanni from Bronckhorst from a point of view that Feyenoord where similar to where Rangers were a few years ago.

“Won their first title in 18 years, built them up. It didn’t quite happen for him in China but I think over the last period of time with the Covid issues and everything it has been very difficult for any manager.

“He was away from his family in China so that was difficult for him to manage.”