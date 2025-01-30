Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers have reportedly named an asking price for Hamza Igamane.

In-form Rangers star Hamza Igamane has been at the forefront of the spotlight recently as he continues to enjoy his chapter in Glasgow.

The Morocco international signed for the Light Blues last summer and he has notched 13 goals in all competitions so far this season, including a stunning hat-trick against Hibs earlier this month. His efforts ensured Rangers came away from Easter Road with a point, after Hibs cancelled out their initial 2-0 lead in what ended in a 3-3 draw.

After just six months at the club, Igamane is already attracting attention from rival clubs and Everton are reportedly one of the teams in the picture. The Toffees are looking to snag a last-minute January signing to replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who recently suffered a fresh injury setback.

As things stand, Everton are seven points above the Premier League relegation zone but have struggled with some tough results this season. The Blues also have the second-lowest goal return in the league, with only basement side Southampton scoring fewer goals so far.

Everton ‘one step away’ from Igamane

According to a report from Italian outlet Tuttosport, Everton are ‘one step away’ from signing Igamane. However, a contrasting update from the Liverpool ECHO has debunked these claims, suggesting that the Toffees ‘have no interest’ in the 22-year-old.

Other Premier League have also been mentioned in this transfer rumour saga, including Tottenham Hotspur, who are in the middle of a nightmarish season as they currently sit way down the table in 15th.

Amid the rumoured interest in Igamane, Rangers have named their asking price for their forward. TEAMtalk claims that as Rangers are ‘very reluctant’ to see the Moroccan leave the club, especially halfway through the season, they have put a £25 million asking price in place.

With a significant fee now named, it has been suggested that a summer move is the more likely option for Igamane and any clubs involved. The player himself has also opened up on his current transfer stance and has talked positively about his move to Scotland.

Hamza Igamane reveals Rangers stance

Speaking to Onze Mondial, Igamane said: “I would like to thank my agents for the professional work they have done, firstly by choosing the team that would be my first professional destination outside Morocco. And by accompanying me in a way that made it easy for me to integrate.

“Here, it is clear that they have chosen the league which suits me well. Rangers are a club with a huge history. Thank God, I scored a lot of goals right from the start and generally had a successful start in Europe. I’m very happy about that. It’s true that in terms of climate, there’s a big difference between Morocco and Scotland. But that’s the daily grind of football.

“You have to work, hang in there, give your best, and then there’s no reason why it shouldn’t work. Honestly, I’ve been put in the best conditions here. We have all the resources to succeed at this club, so it’s up to me to take responsibility.”