Everton have reportedly watched the Rangers star this transfer window.

A former scout has claimed that Everton will be able to get a deal done for a star currently thriving at Rangers.

Philippe Clement’s side face Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League this Thursday as they end their league phase campaign, ahead of progress to the next stage of the competition. One man who has proven key for them over this campaign is Hamza Igamane.

There is growing interest in the forward who arrived in the summer as an unknown to fans from AS FAR. After taking some time initially to settle in, the striker has sored 13 goals and provided three assists in 27 appearances across all competitions and it’s sparked rumours that Premier League clubs like Everton are on the case.

Tuttosport (via Goodison News) have stated that Igamane was watched by Everton during a win for the Light Blues over Dundee United in the Premiership on Sunday. Igamane is contracted to Rangers until 2029. Bryan King, who worked as a scout at Everton between 2008 and 2017, can see his former club finalising a deal if money can be scraped together.

King told Goodison News: “If they have got the money, a deal could be agreed. I don’t think Igamane would be cheap. However, now that Calvert-Lewin is injured, I imagine that Everton will be looking to get that deal across the line.”

Clement has said this month that Igamane could leave Rangers on one condition - that a deal aligned for the mutual benefit of everybody involved. He said: "It needs to be a win-win situation for everybody.

"That’s for the club and for the player. A positive point for that is that Hamza is maturing in his head. We have had a good relationship with him from the first day that he came in. He’s made big steps.

"He will take the next steps. There will be a moment that’s the right moment for him to leave. But it needs also to be the right moment for the club and he understands that."

