'He deserves it' - Rangers boss tips ex Man Utd man for Euro 2024 spot

Rangers boss Philippe Clement believes the form of goalkeeper Jack Butland is deserving of a recall to the England squad ahead of this summer's European Championships in Germany.

The Gers number one has been in inspired form and a recall to the Three Lions squad has been mooted ahead of England's friendly against Brazil and Belgium and the Belgian head coach feels his selection in the international set up would be justified.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper already has nine caps for his country but has fallen out of favour over the last few years though it is rumoured that Gareth Southgate has identified the Ibrox stopper as someone he would like to offer an opportunity to in the coming weeks, and Clement has backed him to continue to impress.

“I would love that he could be there (Euro 2024) because he deserves it. He is ready in that way. If he deserves enough, that is the decision of (Gareth) Southgate of course. Yeah, he’s been really good for the team, although he had less job to do the last couple of weeks," explained the 49-year old head coach.

“He keeps the same concentration, the same seriousness. He’s important in the dressing room, in the trainings, and he’s going to be very important in the next couple of weeks and months. Because we have a lot of games to go and a lot of important games and you need people with personality.”