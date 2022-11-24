The former centre-back provided a detailed view of the Englishman’s style and short period at QPR

Former Rangers defender Clint Hill reckons Michael Beale will prove to be a success at Ibrox, institing a move back to Glasgow will be too hard for him to turn down.

Advertisement

Managing director Stewart Robertson and sporting director Ross WIlson have been in London over the past few days to narrow down their six-man shortlist and GlasgowWorld understands Loftus Road boss Beale is the manager they want to return to succeed the Dutchman.

Michael Beale, who worked under Steven Gerard at Ibrox, has been heavily linked with a return to take on the Rangers manager's job. Picture: Alan Harvey / SNS

The 42-year-old, who took up his first managerial role at QPR in June, has made a bright start to life in the dugout and recently caught the attention of Premier League side Wolves last month but he knocked back the chance to move to Molineux.

Beale has maintained strong links with the Rangers board since leaving the club to work alongside Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa and Hill - a cult hero of QPR and Gers - believes that having previously worked within the club will ensure he knows the demands and intensity of the job.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He feels the lure of taking the reins could be too tempting. Speaking to the Scottish Sun, Hill said: “Michael Beale has done very well at QPR in the short time that he’s been there as the manager. He lost a few players through injury, but the first team he’s put together can all compete very well.

“Like every other club in that division, the strength and depth of your squad will ultimately determine where you end up in the league. Beale’s done a very reasonable job there, and if you are a QPR fan you will be gutted if he does go.

“There have been all sorts of rumours going about with regards to the release fee and whether QPR will be happy witht that. They will be sorry to lose him, that’s for sure. It’s not ideal because they have had Wolves banging on the door a couple of weeks ago. They proably through they had kept him, but now a bigger club has come knocking.

Advertisement

“Beale must like the Rangers squad and the players who are available to him. I know they have added a couple in, but the core of what he worked with before is still there so he must like to work with them. I have seen bits and pieces of QPR playing this season. They are very attacking, very possession-based.

“It suited the players that he had there. Going to Rangers he has to find a way to win. If you win you’ll be successful. So if he does go there, and it’s all signed and delivered, then it will be a really great opportunity for him. It’s a massive club.

Advertisement

“I don’t need to tell you about the expectation and the need to win week in, week out at Ragers. He’s had that as a coach working with Stevie Gerrard, so he knows what it’s all about. He helped deliver No55 so he will have fond memories of the club and his time there.

Michael Beale and Steven Gerrard have both been linked with a return to Rangers. Picture: SNS

Advertisement

“Beale knows all about the support and everything that goes with Rangers. It’s a hard one to turn down, but if you are a QPR fan then I think you will be a little bit gutted.”

Rangers are expected to test QPR’s resolve again over the next 24 hours as they seek to have their new manager in place before holding their AGM on December 6 and Beale is the overwhelming favourite.

Ex-centre back Hill, who moved to Ibrox in 2016, added: “Michael has experience of Rangers, he is not going to go into it blind. He’s lived it day-to-day and he has experienced success at the club and knows what that looks like. He’s also experience some disappointment, which I think will help him too. There’s no doubt he would have liked to have added a few more trophies during his time there.

“He’s had all the emotions a lot of managers haven’t had. He knows what it takes to be a Rangers player and a Rangers manager. It’s not just the manager who will have experience of the squad either, the board will have that experience of who they are bringing in. It kind of works both ways when you look at it.

Advertisement

Advertisement