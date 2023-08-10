The former West Brom and Charlton Athletic man has been linked with a summer move to Glasgow having previously worked under Michael Beale at QPR.

QPR midfielder Sam Field (left) has been linked with a summer move to Rangers (Pic: Getty)

Rangers kicked off their UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign with a 2-1 home win over Servette last night as the Glasgow club now take a narrow lead to Switzerland for next week’s second leg.

Meanwhile, the summer transfer window will be open till the end of the month and the latest player to be linked with a move to Ibrox is one that Gers’ boss Michael Beale knows very well. QPR midfielder Sam Field is said to be of interest to his former gaffer while fellow EFL Championship club Leeds United and Premier League newsboys Burnley are also in the conversation.

The 25-year old worked with Beale while he was boss at Loftus Road in 2022 and comments he made during that time may give supporters an insight into the role he could fill in the current Rangers team. Speaking in June last year, not long after Beale took over in west London, the Englishman praised the impact his new coach had already had on his game.

He said: “My first impressions are really good, he really knows his stuff. Training is really good, it’s really sharp and really intense – and we are only two days in! We are all looking forward to working with him and hopefully he is looking forward to working with us. It’s really promising.

“He doesn’t see me as just a sitter, he wants me to be more box-to-box. If I can do that it will help everyone. It sounded really exciting what he is looking to do and I am looking forward to the next few weeks to really grasp what he wants from me and what he wants from the team as well.

“I almost want to fast forward six weeks so I have it all in me. You learn every season but I am really hoping that I can learn so much this season under him. I would like to work on the forward-side of my game.