Rangers begin their European campaign when they take on Servette in their Champions League third qualifying round at Ibrox this evening, while Celtic enter the competition at the lucrative group stage.

The Hoops are preparing for a Scottish Premiership clash against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday, while Michael Beale will be hoping his Gers side and sieze an early advantage in the first-leg of their tie against the Swiss outfit. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Wednesday, August 9:

Celtic ‘consider’ loan move for defender

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hoops defender Yuki Kobayashi has opted to move agency from UDN Sports to work with CAA Base - who look after a range of top Premier League stars.

The Japanese centre-back has found it difficult to adapt to Scottish football since his arrival from J-League side Vissel Kobe under Ange Postecoglou in January and faces an uncertain future at the club, despite penning a long-term deal until 2028.

Kobayashi’s error-strewn performance against Rangers at Ibrox last term drew widespread criticism from supporters and he was later dropped to the bench for versatile midfielder Tomoki Iwata to fill in as a makeshift defender.

There have been rumours that the 23-year-old could return to his homeland on loan this summer, with Football Scotland claiming ‘that is a position his club are currently considering’. A change of agency could now accelerate that possibility

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report suggests that Brendan Rodgers ‘would be open’ to holding discussions about a temporary stint away from Glasgow, but it’s unlikely that a decision will be made until a replacement for departing Carl Starfelt is signed.

Rangers ‘plotting’ transfer swoop for QPR midfielder

QPR midfielder Sam Field has emerged as a transfer target for Rangers, according to reports.

The Ibrox club are plotting a move for the 25-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract at Loftus Road, but they face competition from Premier League new boys Burnley to sign him.

Football Insider report both clubs are ‘big admirers’ of the former West Brom star and have registered their ‘interest’ in a potential deal as they get ready to test QPR’s resolve.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers boss Michael Beale previously worked with Field during his time at the EFL Championship side and is keen on a reunion with him in Govan. The former England Under-21 international made 48 appearances in all competitions last season, contributing two goals and three assists.

Field was named in the starting line-up for QPR’s opening league match against Watford at the weekend, playing the full 90 minutes of their 4-0 defeat.

It is an area of the midfielder that the Gers have lost several players in this summer, with Scott Arfield and Steven Davis moving on following the expiration of their contracts and youngster Alex Lowry heading out on loan to top-flight rivals Hearts.