The Englishman has struggled to recapture the form he displayed, particularly in Europe, last season.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has told Rangers winger that he needs to improve his current form or his next move could be the English Championship.

The 25-year-old ex-Liverpool academy product has been close to sealing a big money transfer to Premier League side Leeds United on a couple of occasions, but no deal has yet been finalised.

Kent, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is believed to have held talks with the Ibrox club regarding a contract extension but no announcement has been made.

He will be free to talk to other clubs in January as he enter the final six month of his deal and Agbonlahor reckons his form hasn’t been up to the standard to tempt some big English clubs to make a move.

He told Football Insider: “To be honest, if you’re not ripping up trees in the SPFL then no big club is going to look at you at all.

Advertisement

“If he doesn’t buck up his ideas and start performing it’s going to affect his next move. He might be looking at the Premier League and end up in the Championship.

“He has to definitely start performing. When I’ve watched him recently he wasn’t looked like the Ryan Kent I saw last year. He’s got to improve, definitely.”

Meanwhile, Gers striker Kemar Roofe could be set to make his long-awaited return from injury in the coming weeks after posting a short video clip on social media.

Rangers' Kemar Roofe is another on the Ibrox treatment table. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Jamaican international has yet to kick a ball for the club this season, with his last appearance coming as a substitute in the Europa League Final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt back in May.

The 29-year-old has been working his way back to fitness after sustaining a calf injury and now looks set to re-join the first team squad.

Advertisement

Roofe appeared to hint that an imminent return to action is in the pipeline after filming himself on Instagram walking into the kitroom at the club’s training ground and speaking to kit man Jim McAlister.

He asks: “Jim, are you printing up my shirt?”

McAlister, holding the orange “Morelos 20” third kit, leads Roofe to state “No, that’s the wrong shirt.”

McAlister then pointed to a blue travel box which appears to contain Rangers home kits and says: “Yours is in there.”