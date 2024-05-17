After conceding defeat in their bid to dethrone Celtic from clinching the Scottish Premiership title, Rangers’ make the trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts on the final day of the 2023/24 league season.

The Ibrox side know now they will have to settle for a runners-up finish behind the Hoops for the fifth time in six season after Brendan Rodgers’ side were confirmed as champions one again with a game to spare in midweek.

Gers manager Philippe Clement admitted after their comeback 5-2 win over Dundee at Ibrox on Tuesday that his players “missed their aggression” and left him “angry” at their display as he proceeded to vent his frustration in a half-time rollocking. While their second half response was fairly emphatic, the margin of victory proved too little too late for the Light Blues in the title race.

They now face a dead-rubber against a Jambos side who have already secured third spot and European football next season. A whopping 17-point margin separates the two clubs in the table, but Clement will be eager for his team to finish their league campaign on a high and give them a big momentum boost heading into next week’s Scottish Cup final.

And the Belgian could be handed a pre-match boost with Brighton loan star Abdallah Sima back fit and in contention to feature in the matchday squad along with veteran midfielder Ryan Jack. However, Sima’s involvement in Gorgie is likely to be pretty minimal with Clement stating it’s still relatively early in his recovery to ask the Senegalese attacker to play 90 minutes.