Philippe Clement congratulates his Rangers players after the 5-2 win over Dundee.

The Belgian boss confessed he was furious with his team's first-half display against the Dark Blues.

Philippe Clement has told his Rangers stars they need to buck up their ideas and stop making him lose the rag - revealing he gave his side a half-time rollicking in their 5-2 comeback win over Dundee.

The Light Blues trailed the Tayside outfit by a two-goal deficit at the break following a poor opening 45 minutes before staging a strong fightback in the second half to register maximum points in their penultimate league game of the season.

Quick fire goals from Jordan McGhee and Antonio Portales had the Dark Blues in control before Ross McCausland sparked the comeback by pulling a goal back late in the first half.

That did little to calm his already furious boss heading into the dressing room at the interval, as he blasted his team’s inconsistency and informed his players that they DESERVED to be booed off by supporters.

The Gers ran riot after the restart with goals from Cyriel Dessers, Todd Cantwell and a late Scott Wright brace adding a touch of gloss to the scoreline. But Clement explained he is fed up having to vent his anger at his players for failing to do enough out of possession.

“I was angry,” the Belgian told BBC Sportsound: “Because they didn't reward themselves. I was very angry because we had good intentions with the ball but not enough without the ball.

“We need to stand up in that way and show more of what we did in the second half and then you see that we play really good offensive football and really aggressive football. But it's with and without the ball so it's big lessons to take from that and to continue working on those things the next 10 days for these two games.

“And then to work towards next season to get more consistency and the aggressiveness is there all the time. It cannot be that it comes when I'm angry, it needs to come out of the team.”

The comeback win delayed Celtic being officially crowned Premiership champions for at least 24 hours, with both Glasgow rivals due to face off one last time this season in the Scottish Cup Final on May 25th.