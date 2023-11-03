Just what could Rangers make from incoming and outgoing transfer deals conducted over the last two seasons?

The last two seasons have brought something of an overhaul of the Rangers squad as former managers Steven Gerrard, Giovanni van Bronkhorst and Michael Beale all looked to make an impact at Ibrox with varying levels of success.

New boss Philippe Clement will be hoping to build on their work after taking over last month and he is sure to want to bring in his own players over the coming transfer windows. But could the Belgian benefit from some of the transfer business conducted by his predecessors? We take to Football Manager 2024 to see what could lie ahead.

The latest version of the game will officially launch on November 6, 2023. However, you can gain early access to the PC/Mac version now if you pre-order the game on Steam.

Here, using the 2024 version of Football Manager, we take a look at the interesting payment plans and sell-on clauses inserted into the transfer deals and contracts of these current and former Rangers players according to the world’s most popular management simulation.

1 . Ben Davies Liverpool are due £250k for each time Rangers reach the Europa League group stage during the 2023/24, 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons. The English Premier League club will also receive three instalments of £500k over the next three years. Photo: Getty Images

2 . Joe Aribo - now at Southampton Rangers will receive 20% of any fee from Aribo’s next transfer. They will receive £1m once he makes 25 appearances for Southampton, £1m when he reaches 50 appearances and £1m when he reaches 75 appearances. Rangers are also set to claim two £1m instalments over the next two summers. Photo: Getty Images

3 . Juninho Bacuna - now at Birmingham City Rangers will receive £1m if Birmingham secure promotion from the English Championship. Photo: Getty Images