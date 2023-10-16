The Northern Irishman was place in caretaker charge of the first-team while the club searched for Michael Beale’s replacement.

New Rangers manager Philippe Clement has reportedly met with former interim boss Steven Davis to discuss his future at the club going forward.

Sky Sports News claim the veteran Northern Irish midfielder was one of the first individuals to arrive at the club’s Auchenhowie base on Monday morning ahead of holding talks with Clement amid speculation he could be included as part of the Belgian’s new-look coaching team.

38-year-old Davis was continuing his rehabilitation from a long-term ACL injury at the Gers Training Centre before answering the Ibrox board’s SOS call to lead first-team affairs following their decision to part ways with Michael Beale.

He oversaw a disappointing 2-1 Europa League group stage loss to Aris Limassol alongside Alex Rae and Steven Smith before ending his short stint in charge with a 3-0 Premiership victory over St Mirren in Paisley prior to the international break.

Davis has yet to officially announce his retirement from playing and declared he was unsure what the future might hold. But former Rangers manager Alex McLeish believes his knowledge of the game and understanding of the club’s demands makes him a valuable asset should Clement decide to keep him involved.

Speaking to GlasgowWorld, McLeish said: “Steven’s a player I’ve always admired. During my Birmingham days, Steven played for Fulham and I thought ‘this guy is unbelievable’ when we played a home game against them. He was always there to receive the ball and make the right pass and I just couldn’t take my eyes of him.

“He was outstanding that day and the knowledge Steven has is something he can definitely take forward into coaching. I’m not sure where he is yet in terms of his badges but he’s certainly got a very good football brain and would be a great addition to the Ibrox coaching staff.

“It’s not absolutely essential (having someone that knows the demands of the club), but I think it definitely helps a bit. Of course, you must have the right credentials but if you’ve got them then it’s even better that it’s somebody that you’ve reared at your own club.