Craig Levein drew comparisons of Rangers manager search to the Hoops failed attempt to bring Howe to Parkhead

Philippe Clement has been appointed as Rangers new permanent manager on a deal until 2027 - but Craig Levein admits the club’s prolonged search for Michael Beale’s replacement prompted flashbacks to when Celtic failed in their well-documented pursuit of Eddie Howe.

The former Monaco, Genk and Club Brugge boss arrived in Glasgow on Sunday evening after edging out former Gers defender Kevin Muscat to land the position following a near two-week recruitment drive.

The Belgian coach was spotted at the club’s Auchenhowie training base on Monday morning ahead of meeting the first-team squad for the first time as a number of players return from international duty.

However, former Hearts boss Levein felt the process of appointing Beale’ successor dragged on and that could spell a “problem”, just like when the Hoops tried to tie down current Newcastle United manager Howe on a deal to become head coach in the summer of 2021.

Howe decided a move to the Scottish champions wasn’t the right fit for him at the eleventh hour before Celtic turned to Ange Postecoglou, who proved his doubters wrong by delivering a historic domestic treble last season.

Speaking on BBC Sportsound at the weekend, Levein said: “It reminded me a little bit of Eddie Howe to Celtic, where it dragged on and on. It comes a point where you know there is a problem. I am just wondering that this has dragged on a little bit of time now as well. A lengthy contract is desirable for most managers but all that really matters is the termination clause. Generally, I tended to work on a year either side. If I got the sack, I got a year’s money.

“Going into either of the Old Firm takes a little bit of steel in your character because they are expected to win every single week. The pressure builds and if they don’t win, the pressure builds and builds. If you can’t take that pressure as a player you are not going to perform.