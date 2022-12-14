Hibernian boss Lee Johnson has been speaking about reported Rangers target Ryan Porteous.

Porteous has been with Hibs since 2016, racking up more than 100 league appearances at the middle of the Easter Road club’s defence. The 23-year-old has impressed at centre-back, and he recently won his first Scotland cap. After catching the eye for club and country, Porteous is now attracting attention from clubs home and abroad.

Rangers have been linked, while a host of other clubs have also been tipped to make a move for the defender in the January transfer window. Porteous is out of contract in the summer, and Hibs don’t look likely to strike an agreement, given the level of interest.

And ahead of Rangers’ clash with his side, Hibernian boss Johnson has provided an update, telling reporters: “I’ve spoken to him on a regular basis about potential options and he’s asked my advice on various clubs – Championship clubs, foreign clubs and stuff like that, but Rangers is not one of the ones that have come up.

“I’m not saying that doesn’t mean they’re in for him, but maybe they haven’t been as prominent as some of the other clubs. There are obviously potential suitors out there, I know the clubs that are interested but no one has gone, ‘bosh, there’s a deal’.”

Hibernian haven’t given up all hope of keeping Porteous, but they are well aware that the most likely scenario is the defender leaving this winter.