Everything you need to know to tune into Rangers’ Scottish Premiership clash with Hibernian.

Rangers restart their Scottish Premiership campaign on Thursday night when they take on Hibernian.

The Gers have been out of action more than a month without competitive action, and they need to hit the ground running having slipped nine points behind leaders Celtic. But this game is also the start of a new era for Rangers, who sacked Givanni van Bronckhorst before replacing him with former QPR boss Michael Beale.

Beale makes his debut as Rangers boss on Thursday, and he will want a better result than the 2-2 draw these teams played out earlier this season.

Here we have rounded up all you need to know about the fixture, including how to tune in if you won’t be at Ibrox.

When is Rangers vs Hibernian?

Rangers vs Hibernian will take place at Ibrox on Thursday, December 15.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm UK time.

Is it on TV?

Yes, it is.

This game will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, for those who subscribe.

Coverage on Sky Sports football will start at 7pm and wrap up at 10.30pm, while Sky Sports Main Event will show the game only, starting at 8pm and finishing at 10pm.

Subscribers can also tune in online through SkyGo.

Highlights details

BBC Scotland will show highlights at 11pm on the same night, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning.

Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels from the morning of Friday, December 16.

What Michael Beale has said

Beale spoke after Rangers’ friendly clash with Bayer Leverkusen and spoke about recent injuries to Connor Goldson and Ben Davies. He said: “If everything goes to plan I will have four options not two on Thursday. It’s just where they’ll be at physically. I think the five subs might help us but certainly, I won’t rush them because we have got a busy period coming up.

“I was pleased with the two lads today; we have to remind ourselves that James Sands is playing out of position, and playing out of position very well on a day like today. And young Leon [Balogun], who has been thrown in.

“If it’s those guys that we go with on Thursday then I have got every confidence in them. If the whole team defend like that I’ve got all confidence in them.

“But Ben and Connor, the plan is in the next 24 to 48 hours they return to training, which will be hugely important to the group.”

What Lee Johnson has said

In his pre-match press conference, Hibernian boss Lee Johnson said: “Every break acts as a natural reset. We went into the break very disappointed and our fans would have felt the same with the results. We’re not shying away from that. I know where we are in this phase but I also know we are very close to where we want to be.

“We could all argue the case that we should have four or five points more based on decisions and bad luck. But we haven’t we are where we are. We are on point off fifth and a bit further away from third. But there’s a lot of football to be played.”

He added: “I think the lads should look forward to it, they’re the boys out in the pitch and they’ve earned the right to play at this level and in games like this.

“It becomes an occasion because Michael Beale has gone into Rangers as their new manager. But we are well prepared. We have had good time to go into this game, we’ve known we’re playing Rangers next for three or four weeks now and all parts of the preparation have been leading up to this game.