A Rangers star has had a veiled swipe aimed at him.

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery has had his say on Nathan Moriah-Welsh's red card challenge on Rangers star John Lundstram after Sunday's clash between the sides.

The Easter Road club were already down to 10 after Jordan Obita's second booking in the Scottish Cup quarter-final clash. But Moriah-Welsh flying into a challenge on Lundstram was enough for ref Steven McLean to dish out a straight red to the midfielder. There was no call from VAR HQ for the official to take a second look.

Rangers booked their place in the semi-finals with a 2-0 scoreline thanks to Lundstram and Fabio Silva goals. Montgomery discussed both red card incidents post-match.

He said: "I haven’t seen Jordan’s incident to be honest. I know he was on a yellow. He tried to hold Matondo off but apparently he’s caught him on the back of the head with his arm.

“Jordan is an experienced player so, if he has done something that is deemed a yellow card, you don’t want that. Nathan is just 21 years old, he’s new to first-team football. And, to be honest, it was right in front of me.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for John Lundstram. He’s a top, top player. But I thought the way he went down, Nathan didn’t catch him. I’ve seen that one back and he’s gone across him to try to block him playing a ball down the line, probably knock it out for a throw-in. But John has gone down.

