Barry Ferguson’s side will travel to Edinburgh for their final Scottish Premiership match of the 2024/25 season.

There are just five domestic fixtures remaining in Rangers 2024/25 season as the Ibrox club looks set to go through the motions ahead of a almost certain second place finish in the league.

They are due to face Aberdeen, Dundee United and Old Firm rivals Celtic at home with away matches against St Mirren and Hibs. The trip to Easter Road will be their last fixture of the domestic season and that takes place on Saturday, May 17.

Regardless on the ramifications, if any, that the match could have it is expected that Rangers supporters will snap up tickets for the match in the Scottish capital, However, there are set to be even less to go around than usual after Hibs announced they would be cutting the away allocation for the fixture in favour of selling more briefs to home supporters.

Rangers tickets for Hibs trip cut to less than half of usual allocation

The Edinburgh club released a statement confirming they were making additional tickets available for home supporters for their final two league games against Dundee United and Rangers. Those tickets obviously come at the expense of away fans with Rangers usually receiving 3000+ tickets at Easter Road which will be reduced to 1,400 for this specific fixture.

The Hibs statement said: “We can confirm the ticket information for our final two home William Hill Premiership fixtures of the 2024/25 campaign, making additional tickets available for Hibernian FC supporters. David Gray’s side will be looking to build on their historic run of form in the top-flight as we enter the top six split fixtures, with the Hibees facing both Dundee United and Rangers at home.

“Easter Road has become a fortress this season with Hibs winning their last seven consecutive games in Edinburgh. We are unbeaten at home since the end of November, 2024. The special atmosphere at Easter Road, combined with the team’s incredible run of form, has seen a greater demand for home tickets, with additional tickets being made available in the South Stand for our previous two games against St Johnstone and Dundee.

“As we look to create a raucous atmosphere for our final two home fixtures of the season, we have reduced our opponents’ away allocations to provide more tickets to Hibernian FC supporters! For both games against Dundee United and Rangers, Hibs supporters can purchase tickets in the South Stand.

“The Hibees have been there through thick and thin this season and our fans have played a vital role in our fantastic run of form. As we look to end the season on a high, we know how important your support will be, and we’d urge as many supporters to get to Easter Road to back David Gray and his players.”

Could Hibs catch Rangers in second place? Significance of final day fixture

Hibs can still mathematically finish above Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table this season. With five league games to play the Ibrox club have a 13 point advantage which means the Hibees would need to win all their remaining games, including the final day fixture at Easter Road, as well a Barry Ferguson’s Gers’ capitulating in their remaining games.

That is fairly unlikely but the Edinburgh club are still very much in a race for third place. They currently have the advantage over Dundee United and Aberdeen but it’s far from sealed and they may very well need a result in their last match to secure that spot.