The Crystal Palace starlet is set to become a free agent this summer and is apparently on the radar of both Glasgow clubs.

We are now approaching the business end of the Scottish football season with the league title all but wrapped up and likely to be confirmed in the next few weeks.

Celtic are just one win away from securing the championship for a fourth consecutive year while Rangers attentions are very much on the summer under prospective new owners as takeover talks continue. Whatever happens, it’s likely to be a busy transfer window on both sides of the Glasgow divide.

Most of the transfer talks for the Hoops has centred around the future of Greg Taylor while the Ibrox club could be in for something of a rebuild if they do have find mad available by their potential new owners. Now, both clubs have been linked with what could be a stunning transfer coup for an out of contract starlet who could have a bright future in the game.

Celtic and Rangers linked with summer move for Crystal Palace starlet

As reported by The Scottish Sun, Celtic and Rangers have ‘joined the race’ to sign highly rated Crystal Palace kid Jesse Derry. The 17-year old is out of contract this summer and has not agreed terms on a new deal at Selhurst Park having recently rejected an offer.

Clubs across Europe, including the two Glasgow sides, are said to be ‘on alert’ and interested in a move for the winger. Derry has represented England up to under 18 level and recently scored in a match against Portugal.

It’s unlikely that the teenager would play an immediate part in the first team picture at either club although it wouldn’t be surprising to see him feature on the bench from time to time if he did end up at either Ibrox or Celtic Park. Either way, it would certainly prove an impressive signing with great potential for the future if either club was able to lure him away from the English top flight.

Reports also suggest that Derry is open to the prospect of moving abroad so Celtic and Rangers could face competition from Europe for his signature. It remains to be seen what the future hold for the promising Englishman who has a notable family pedigree in football.

Transfer target is son of Premier League cult hero who represented Leeds United, QPR and more

The surname will be a familiar one to fans who followed the English Premier League and English Football League throughout the 2000s and 2010s. The 17-year old winger is the son of former Leeds United, QPR and Crystal Palace defender Shaun Derry.

The now 47-year old made over 500 appearances for clubs in England and has worked as a coach at Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers in recent seasons. He also turned out for the likes of Sheffield United, Portsmouth and Notts County during his playing career.

He is perhaps best remembered for his spell with QPR towards the end of his career where he was pivotal in helping them earn promotion the the top flight and the keeping them there during a three season spell between 2010 and 2013. He is also considered a ‘cult figure’ at Crystal Palace having had two spells there as a player.