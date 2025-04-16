Rangers player 'let team down' with 'stupid' actions claims pundit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Hibs man has taken aim at the winger after he was sent off in Rangers 2-2 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Rangers supporters are fully focused on their crucial UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg with Athletic Bilbao as they look to keep alive their last realistic shot at winning silverware this season.

However, that didn’t stop them enjoying Ianis Hagi’s stunning strike with the last kick off the ball at Pittodrie last weekend which secured them a point and also denied Old Firm rivals Celtic from winning the league title, at least for another couple of weeks. It was a positive result for Barry Ferguson who made several changes to his side with one eye on their trip to Spain.

They were given a mountain to climb when they found themselves 2-0 down and a man down after Ross McCausland was sent off in the 40th minute after receiving two yellow cards. His actions have resulted in one pundit claiming he ‘let the team down’ in a scathing takedown of the Northern Ireland international.

Former Hibs player Tam McManus was speaking on PLZ Soccer’s ‘The Football Show’ earlier this week. The 44-year old didn’t hold back in his assessment of McCausland during the match at Pittodrie.

He said: “I don’t think he’s good enough to play for Rangers. That’s very clear. It remains to be seen if he’ll be there next season. He let the team down with two stupid lunges, putting them up against it, and I don’t think anyone had any complaints [about the decision].”

Rangers looked well beaten at half time in the match as Leighton Clarkson’s brilliant free kick and Pape Gueye’s strike from inside the box gave them a 2-0 lead at half time as well as the man advantage after McCausland’s sending off. However, the visitors reduced the deficit through Hamza Igamane shortly after the break and Ianis Hagi rescued a point with an incredible strike with what proved to be the very last kick of the ball.

Hagi goals denies Celtic title party for now

Celtic’s Scottish Premiership title celebrations were put on hold for the time being after Hagi’s late goal secured a point at Pittodrie for Rangers. However, the Hoops are all but certain to lift the title this season and could do so before the end of the month.

The Hoops have a 15 point lead over their Old Firm rivals with just the five rounds of post split fixtures left to be played in the league season. That means they only need one more point to officially be confirmed champions.

The only way Rangers can still win the title is if Celtic lose all five of their remaining league matches and the Gers win all five of their own. Barry Ferguson’s side would also need to overturn the Hoops’ superior goal difference which currently stands at +75 to Rangers +33 which works out as an average of Celtic losing by four goals or more and Rangers winning by four goals or more in all of their remaining matches.