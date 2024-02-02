Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a largely quiet deadline day for Rangers boss Philippe Clement in the end. Both Cyriel Dessers and Ridvan Yilmaz had been linked with January exits, while links to both Jefte and Lawrence Shankland dragged on up until the final days of the window.

In the end it was just one loan in and one loan out for the Belgian boss as he welcomed winger Óscar Cortés on loan from RC Lens and allowed young defender Adam Devine to move to Motherwell on a deal until the end of the campaign. A quick exit from Ibrox for summer signing Jose Cifuentes had also been mooted in the final week of the window but come 11pm on deadline day, the Ecuadorian remained a Rangers player.

The midfielder has struggled for game time at Ibrox since the arrival of Clement in October and was subject of a bid from Turkish side Rizespor last week. It was reported that he was set to depart on loan originally with the club able to exercise a £2 million option to buy in the summer though Cifuentes rejected the Süper Lig move despite an agreement between the clubs.

Links to Brazilian top tier outfit Cruzeiro emerged shortly afterwards and it appeared the midfielder was keen to complete the move with a loan deal expected to be announced before the deadline. However, it has now emerged that Cifuentes could still depart the club in the coming days despite the Scottish Premiership transfer window slamming shut with the transfer window in Brazil not closing until March 7 - meaning there is plenty of time for him to complete the transfer.