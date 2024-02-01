Why Rangers Deadline Day move for defender 'collapsed' and what Gers will do now

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has been dealt a blow in the transfer market after a move for a key defensive transfer collapsed just hours before transfer deadline day - leaving the Gers with a decision to make ahead of the second half of the season.

The Belgian boss had been in the market for a left back throughout January with both Ridvan Yilmaz and Borna Barisic linked to exits from Ibrox though it appeared the search had finally ended with the imminent signing of highly rated Fluminense defender Jefté.

The 20-year-old left back had reportedly agreed a move to the club earlier in the week and was set to jet over to Scotland to complete the deal, only for transfer guru Fabrizio Romano to reveal the deal had 'collapsed' due to a disagreement with the players' loan club.

Currently on loan in Cyprus with APOEL Nicosia, Jefté has been in fine form for the club and has managed to add seven goal contributions in 18 games which alerted head coach Clement to his talents and a transfer was said to be nearing completion. However, the deal has supposedly fallen through after APOEL reportedly refused to end the loan agreement early to allow the transfer.

It wasn't all bad news for Rangers fans though after Romano also exclusively revealed that ' Rangers have verbal pact in place to reactivate the option to sign Jefté in the summer transfer window' and confirming the deal for the Brazilian 'could really happen in June'. That said, the collapse of the transfer still leaves Rangers without a desired left back and reports indicate that could now see them place a new deal on the table for Borna Barisic.