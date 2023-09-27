Duncan Ferguson has worked with some managerial greats but it’s a Rangers legend who is in the front of his mind for his next adventure.

Duncan Ferguson has been tasked with lifting Caley Thistle from the bottom spot (Image: Getty Images)

Newly appointed Inverness Caledonian Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson will take inspiration from his relationship with the late, great Walter Smith as he tried to lift the side from the bottom of the Championship.

The former Everton striker was appointed manager at the club this week, replacing the sacked Billy Dodds after Caley Thistle began the season with five losses and a draw.

Ferguson, whose managerial stint at Forest Green Rovers last year ended in relegation from League One, has an almighty task ahead of him but has said he will take the skills learnt from Smith when starting the job.

The former Premier League ace has worked under some of the sport's great minds in his playing and coaching career but none left the mark that former Rangers and Scotland manager did.

Ferguson told the Daily Record : “Right away, you think Scotland and the great man himself, Walter Smith, God bless him. What a fantastic guy. Everybody loved him and he was idolised.

"I still get emotional talking about him because he was a great fella. He was a great manager who did wonderful things for Rangers. He was a wee bit unlucky at Everton. He was a great manager and everybody loved him. He was certainly one who sticks right out in my mind.”

Ferguson worked alongside Roberto Martinez, Rafa Benitez, Ronald Koeman and more during his time coaching at Goodison Park. He also namechecked Toffees legend Howard Kendall as his 'mentor' and major influence.

Despite his enviable phonebook, the incoming Caley Thistle manager also stated that he was determined to leave his own mark on the side. He said: “I’m my own person and I do it my way. I don’t hide that because that’s who I am. I’ve worked with all these guys and they’ve all kept me in a job.