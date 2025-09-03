Rangers made a big spending move on the final day of the transfer window.

Rangers sealed a last-gasp big money transfer deal on deadline day - as the 49ers proved their mettle in negotiations with Everton.

Former Toffees sporting director Kevin Thelwell is in that role at Ibrox and alongside new owners 49ers Enterprises plus Andrew Cavenagh, have been tasked with getting the Govan side back on track after difficulties since their last title in 2021. Head coach Russell Martin’s tenure hasn’t got off to a great start but he has been backed in the market. While Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers have been sold up front, Bojan Miovski arrived from Girona with proven Premiership experience after time at Aberdeen.

Youssef Chermiti then arrived on the final day of the summer window, joining permanently from Everton in a deal worth £8m and rising to £10m with add-ons in a flexing of financial muscles. As detailed in the Athletic, Rangers did have competition for Chermiti’s signature but the 49ers and co’s desire to stump up cash instead of a loan allowed Everton to make a swoop for Merlin Rohl, thus paving the way for terms to be agreed.

How Rangers signed Youssef Chermiti

It’s stated: “A busy summer window for Everton ended at 9:10pm on Monday, just over two hours after the deadline, with confirmation of Merlin Rohl’s arrival from Freiburg. It had been a hectic 24 hours for Rohl, a Germany Under-21 international midfielder tracked over successive windows, and a race against time for Everton to complete their final piece of summer business before the 7pm cut-off.

“The loan for the rest of this season, which features an obligation to buy at around €20million (£17.4m; $23.3m at current rates), provided Everton are not relegated this season, was done before 7pm yesterday. It was announced just over two hours later, after Everton had received Football Association and FIFA clearance.

“Rohl would be the only incoming of a deadline-day otherwise notable for the departures of youngsters Youssef Chermiti and Harrison Armstrong. Striker Chermiti joined Scottish side Rangers for an initial £8million plus potential add-ons, reuniting with former Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell, the man who had brought him to Goodison Park from Portugal’s Sporting CP two years ago.

Why Rangers signed Youssef Chermiti

“Talks had started over a potential loan, with clubs in England’s Championship, Germany and Spain having registered an interest. Rangers, though, were the only suitors willing to pay a permanent fee for the Portuguese, who was not part of Moyes’ immediate plans, and Everton decided to take the money to reinvest it in Rohl.”

Head coach Martin said of a deal for the striker: “We’re really pleased to bring Youssef to Rangers. He’s a young striker with huge potential and a lot of the qualities we were looking for in that position.

“At just 21, he already has valuable experience at a high level, and we believe this is the right environment for him to continue his development. We’re excited to work with him over the coming years and help him fulfil that potential here at Rangers.”