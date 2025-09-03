A lack of Celtic bidding for the man who signed for Rangers left the former manager surprised.

Neil Lennon is surprised that Celtic did not make a move for a star who ended up at Rangers this summer - as he expects good things from him at Ibrox.

The Hoops have been left raking the bargain bin for a striker after selling Adam Idah to Swansea City, signing Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho after deadline day, with his contract at Sevilla ripped up. While Celtic have their issues up top, Rangers pushed the boat out to sign Youssef Chermiti from Everton and Bojan Miovski off Girona.

Miovski shone at Aberdeen and sealed a move to La Liga last year, but it didn’t work out. He started in the weekend’s draw with Celtic and former Hoops boss Lennon was on punditry duties for Sky Sports. The forward was a threat, drawing penalty debate after colliding with Liam Scales and providing a focal point. Lennon wonders why Celtic didn’t seem to get in the mix for his services.

Neil Lennon makes Rangers prediction

The Dunfermline Athletic boss and ex-Celtic midfielder said: “I liked him two seasons ago. I think he was arguably the best striker in the division, although Shankland was having a great season as well, wasn't he? I remember playing against Celtic .I think it might have been a semi-final. He was unplayable and scored.

“I just felt he was right at the top of his game at the time so yeah, I was surprised that Celtic didn't put a bid in for him. Maybe it was too much going to Girona but now that he's available again, I'm surprised that there wasn't interest there but we'll see. At Aberdeen I thought his work rate was fantastic as well. He's scored goals in big games. I think it's a great signing for Rangers.”

James McFadden was also on the panel and loves what Miovski can bring to a team. He said of the Rangers recruit: “When the game's developing, the first one before the penalty shout, he's playing right on tight on Carter Vickers, knowing fine well that he's going to make the run off the back of Scales. So even when the ball is in the wide area, you see him, look, that's where you have to be.

Why Bojan Miovski can thrive at Rangers

“You know, Carter Vickers is probably telling Scales that he's coming and he needs to pick him up, but he's on the wrong side. Scales is in the right position, but by the time Miovski gets in, because it's so clever.

“He's on the wrong side, because of the run. So when that's in the wide area, when you're talking about Meghoma and the deeper areas, and we know that James Tavernier's at great delivery from a deeper position... he'll be better at picking up the position of occupying the two centre-backs.

“Maybe judging the flight of the cross a bit better than what Rangers have had of late. He'll stay on the shoulder and you know when you're playing against him that he's going to occupy you. You can't just leave him because he'll chase lost causes. He'll hold it up. He'll be physical. If you take a touch, he'll be there to try and win it back off you. We are talking about a striker and ultimately, he will score goals as well.”