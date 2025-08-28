All the details on how you can tune into the Old Firm action this weekend as Rangers host Celtic.

A blockbuster showdown between the bitter Glasgow rivals will take place this weekend as Rangers host the Celtic following Champions League catastrophes for both clubs this week.

While the Hoops have gotten off to a perfect start in the Scottish Premiership, they couldn’t continue their form onto the European stage. In what would turn out to be a humiliating trip to Kazakhstan, Brendan Rodgers’ side were denied their place in the Champions League main draw as Kairat Almaty progressed for the first time in their history.

Rodgers issued an apology to the travelling fans for Celtic’s performance and is now looking to make amends in the derby this weekend. Things weren’t much better for the Blue half of Glasgow.

They were swept aside 6-0 by Club Brugge in Belgium and 9-1 on aggregate to also drop out of Europe’s premier competition and into the Europa League. Pressure is already mounting on Russell Martin early in his tenure as Gers’ gaffer.

With tensions high, you won’t want to miss this weekend’s clash between the two Glasgow rivals as the Hoops prepare to step out into the Ibrox cauldron with a point to prove.

When is Rangers vs Celtic?

Rangers will welcome Celtic to Ibrox on Sunday, August 31st. Kick-off is scheduled for 12pm, putting it first on the day’s billing. The two sides will meet a minimum of three times this season.

There next two guaranteed league matches are due to be played at Celtic Park on January 3, 2026 and at Ibrox on February 28, 2026. They will also meet again if both sides finish in the same half of the Scottish Premiership split and could be drawn against each other in either the Scottish Cup, Premier Sports Cup or even the latter stages of the UEFA Europa League if the both make it through the League Phase round.

Is Rangers vs Celtic on TV?

Yes, the heavyweight Scottish Premiership clash has been selected for broadcast this weekend.

Rangers vs Celtic will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 11am BST. If you aren’t already a Sky Sports customer, you can add the sports package to your existing Sky subscription for an extra £22 per month. Find out more here.

Rangers vs Celtic live stream details

You will also be able to stream the Rangers vs Celtic match online this weekend. If you are away from home or on the go and are already an existing Sky Sports customer, simply use the Sky Go app on your mobile or tablet to browse the TV listings as normal and stream the match live from wherever you are in the country.

NOW also offers streaming subscription plans to access Sky Sports content. You can subscribe to a 12-month plan for £28 per month or just opt for one-time access with their £14.99 Day Membership. You can explore the packages on offer here.

Where else can I follow Rangers vs Celtic?

Both clubs will provide live blow-by-blow updates on their respective social media platforms this weekend. GlasgowWorld will also have all the fallout following the derby result, including post-match ratings and words from the managers.