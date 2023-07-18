Michael Beale’s side kick off their home friendlies when they entertain Eddie Howe’s Magpies on Tuesday night.

Rangers will celebrate the service of a club stalwart on Tuesday night when they host Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

The game will be a testimonial for long-serving goalkeeper Allan McGregor as he celebrates making 488 appearances over two spells at Ibrox, during which time he became a four-year Scottish Premiership champions, a four-time Scottish Cup winner and a five-time Scottish League Cup winner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both clubs will hope to take the next step in their preparations for a season that will see them compete in domestic competitions and in the Champions League after the Magpies ended last season in fourth place in the English Premier League.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Rangers v Newcastle United take place?

The game takes place at Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium on Tuesday 18th July and kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm.

Where can I watch the game?

Rangers have confirmed they will be live streaming the game via their in-house television station ‘Rangers TV’. Supporters can purchase access to the stream for £7.99 here or can watch all of Rangers pre-season games for £24.99 here.

Are there tickets available for the game?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The game is a complete sell-out, with over 50,000 supporters expected to be at Ibrox as Rangers pay tribute to McGregor for his outstanding service to the club. The visitors will be well supported with the English Premier League club selling all 8,000 of their tickets for the game.

What has been said ahead of the game?

Rangers manager Michael Beale said:“This will be a very proud night for Allan and his family and an excellent, and important test for us. We will have an interesting pre-season, with this being the first game announced. There will be some top friendlies in there to help us get ready for the new season”.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said:“We will take everyone that’s fit. Those international players, Saturday came too early. But we will try to get all the players through pre-season. Get them ready for the demands we face this year in all the competitions.”

What is the latest team news?

A number of Rangers summer signings will have a chance to walk out at Ibrox for the first time after Michael Beale added the likes of Kieran Dowell, Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers to his squad. It is expected Rangers stalwart Alan McGregor will start his testimonial in goal but will be replaced by summer signing Jack Butland.

Advertisement

Advertisement