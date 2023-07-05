The likes of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent were amongst the big name players to depart Ibrox this summer - here is where they currently are...

We are only just at the start of July but it has already been a busy summer transfer window for Rangers as Michael Beale overhauls his first team squad.

New players Sam Lammers, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland have all joined up while Brighton & Hove Albion’s Abdallah Sima has arrived on loan. More signings are expected to be confirmed in the coming days and weeks with a deal for striker Cyriel Dessers thought to be close.

It has been clear for a while that there would be a lot of change at Ibrox this summer with six first team players having left the club when their contracts expired. Here is where those individuals are at the moment with three having found new clubs and three still available as free agents:

Ryan Kent - Fenerbahce

The former Liverpool winger was linked with clubs in the English Premier League and the Championship throughout the second half of last season including the likes of Burnley and Leeds United. However, he instead went much further afield and has signed for Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce.

He will be looking to help the Istanbul based club win their 20th top flight title this season having finished as runners-up last year. Kent will be playing alongside some familiar names including former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, ex Man City forward Edin Džeko and one time Manchester United prospect Joshua King.

Scott Arfield - Charlotte FC

There was talk of Arfield potentially remaining in Scotland and signing for another SPFL club but instead the Canadian international is heading to North America to play in the MLS. The North Carolina based side have added the 34-year old to their already impressive roster which is packed with international stars.

The MLS season is currently underway and Charlotte sit 10th out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference table. Arfield will come up against sides such as David Beckham’s Inter Miami and Aberdeen’s strategic partner Atlanta United in that half of the division.

Mateusz Zukowski - Slask Wroclaw

The Polish youth international’s time at Ibrox was very brief and very forgettable with just one cup appearance to his name as a Rangers player. He spent last season on loan at Lech Poznań but played mostly for their second team and the club seemingly did not take up an option to buy on the 21-year old.

He has now signed for fellow Ekstraklasa club Slask Wroclaw. The fee was undisclosed but Rangers will have hoped to recoup the reported £400,000 they paid for the full back in the summer of 2022.

Allan McGregor - Without club

McGregor’s future in the game remains unclear as the veteran stopper prepares for his testimonial match against Newcastle United in a few weeks time. The 41-year old has left Rangers and is currently not expected back at the club in any capacity next season.

It’s unclear whether the 42 times capped Scotland international will continue his playing career or hang up the gloves in favour of a new venture either within our outwitch football. What is certain is that he will go down as a modern day Rangers great.

Alfredo Morelos - Without club

The Colombian striker is still without a club but has been heavily linked with several teams ever since leaving Ibrox at the end of last season. Currently, it is Spanish side Sevilla who remain his most likely destination but there has also been talk of him joining Ryan Kent in Turkey.

Azerbaijan outfit Qarabag and Russian side Spartak Moscow have also been credited with an interest. Morelos has apparently taken time to consider his next move and is currently training alone in pre-season to keep in shape.

Filip Helander - Without club

Talk of Helander’s next club has been very quiet so far with no strong links to any new side really emerging. The 30-year old was plagued with injury last season.

