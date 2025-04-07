Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers are in the Europa League quarter-final action this week - but how much is their squad worth compared to other top Euro clubs

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are one of eight clubs left in the Europa League but they will need to fight uphill against clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to go all the way again.

The Light Blues lost 2-0 at home to Fenerbahce in the second leg of their round of 16 tie, but still progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition after Jack Butland produced two standout saves in the penalty shootout following a 3-1 first leg victory in Istanbul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Ferguson’s side are now preparing for a two-legged meeting with fourth-placed La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao in UEFA's second tier tournament.

Manchester United, Lyon, Tottenham and Lazio are just some of the big clubs that could await the Light Blues if they all make it through to the final in May, but on current form that seems a tall order.

What is clear is that Rangers will be underdogs in most ties, with only one other side left having a smaller squad valuation. But as their memorable run to the Europa League final in 2022 proves, games are not always decided by finances at this level.

Here, Transfermarkt ranks each remaining club's market value based on each players individual value. We take a look at where Rangers rank on this in comparison to the likes of Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs and Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils.

Europa League squad values

8th - FK Bodo/Glimt (Norway) €42.65m (£35.8m)

7th - RANGERS (Scotland) €79.45m (£66.7m)

6th - Olympique Lyonnais (France) €218.93m (£184.0m)

5th - S.S. Lazio (Italy) €282.60m (£237.5m)

4th - Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) €288.05m (£242.1m)

3rd - Athletic Bilbao (Spain) €352.90m (£296.6m)

2nd - Manchester United (England) €694.25m (£583.6m)

1st - Tottenham Hotspur (England) €836.10m (£702.8m)