All the viewing information you need for this week’s Europa League clash between Rangers and Brann

Rangers have a big opportunity to secure a statement result in the Europa League this week, as they continue to build on restoring their form this season.

The Light Blues are working on turning around what has been a nightmare start to the 2025/26 season. The club recently confirmed Russell Martin had been sacked from his position as manager, following a dismal run of results.

Rangers are yet to register their first Europa League point this season, having lost both of their opening games so far. Defeats to Genk and FC Sturm Graz see the Gers sat 32nd in the table. Under the new competition format rules, only the top 24 teams will have a chance at progressing into the knockouts, so Rangers have some ground to make up.

Here’s all the viewing details you need ahead of Rangers’ next match against Norwegian side SK Brann.

When is Rangers vs Brann?

Rangers will make the trip to Bergen in Norway to take on Brann this week for their third Europa League fixture of the season. The match will take place on Thursday, October 23rd at the Brann Stadion, with kick-off scheduled for 5.45pm BST.

Is Rangers vs Brann on TV?

Yes, you will be able to catch this week’s action live on TV. TNT Sports is the UK’s broadcast rights holder for Europa League coverage and Rangers’ clash will be shown on TNT Sports 2 this Thursday.

If you are not already a TNT Sports customer, you can add the package to existing TV and broadband subscriptions, including Sky and Virgin. Find out more information here.

Rangers vs Brann Europa League live stream

Thursday’s Rangers clash in Europe will also be available to stream from your home or on the go. TNT Sports’ official streaming platform discovery+ will provide coverage available on mobile devices, tablets and laptops, as well as Smart TVs and select game consoles.

You can subscribe to discovery+ from £30.99 per month - you can find out more information here.

Rangers and Brann recent form

Rangers have a lot of pressure on their shoulders right now, with just two wins from their last ten fixtures in all competitions. One of their previous results includes their humiliating second leg Champions League play-off defeat to Club Brugge.

Interim manager Steven Smith took the reins for his first match in charge in the Scottish Premiership over the weekend. Rangers managed to scrape a 2-2 draw against Dundee United thanks to a late James Tavernier equaliser, having seen their initial 1-0 lead cancelled out.

Brann are currently third in the Eliteserien - Norway’s top flight - with four wins from their last five. They are 17th in the Europa League standings, with a win and a loss on the board so far.

The Norwegians lost their opening match 2-1 to Lille before claiming their first win with a narrow 1-0 win against Dutch side Utrecht.