Here’s how we rated the Rangers starting XI and subs in their draw with Dundee United

Better performance, different manager, but a familiar result.

In Rangers’ first match since the sacking of Russell Martin, Thelo Aasgaard opened the scoring with a quality curled effort past Yevhenii Kucherenko. Despite United going into half time having not laid a glove on Rangers, it was the visitors who went in front after 75 minutes through superb strikes from Kristijan Trapanovski and Craig Sibbald. Not for the first time this season, James Tavernier rescued a point for the home side.

It was an energetic start for The Gers, who looked to be playing both Joe Rothwell and Nico Raskin as number sixes. However, they weren’t able to create any big chances in the early stages as James Tavernier and Thelo Aasgaard’s long-range efforts were the only real notable strikes on goal in the first 20 minutes.

Moments later Aasgaard opened his Rangers account with a superb strike from the left hand side of the box. The Norwegian dribbled the ball for a mazy run down the wing before hitting the top corner with his strike past Kucherenko, who had no chance.

Already the former Luton Town man looked like a different player in a Martin-less side. As yet again, he tested Kucherenko on the half hour mark but this time the Dundee United goalkeeper was equal to it. It felt as if Aasgaaard had more shots on goal in the first half hour at Ibrox than he’s had in his Rangers career to date.

Of late, we’ve only been used to hearing ‘boos’ at Ibrox when the crowd get up, but in the United clash there were more rallying cries than abusive expletives as the team was cheered off at half time. Oliver Antman and Bojan Miovski both had half-chances before the break.

Half time came at bad time for Rangers, as the visitors only registered two shots on goal in the first 45. To put this into perspective, Aasgaard alone had six. There were a few feisty tackles in the second half but Don Robertson opted to keep his cards in his pocket early on. However, Zac Sapsford eventually received the first caution of the game for The Tangerines for a foul on Derek Cornelius.

As the match wore on the away side had a lot more of the ball than they did in the first half and eventually they equalised through substitute, Kristijan Trapanovski, who was played in by Sapsford. The goal prompted Steven Smith to make a change and play Youssef Chermiti up front alongside Miovski, however Gassama was a surprising player to hook.

With all the momentum with the away side, Sapsford found himself through on goal but his shot was saved my Butland. Five seconds later, Craig Sibbald’s wonder-strike from 30 yards put The Arabs in front. Thelo Aasgaard’s goal had now been over-shadowed by the veteran midfielder.

With ten minutes to go, Smith made a triple sub bringing on Findlay Curtis, Mikey Moore and Connor Barron as they pushed for an equaliser. Straight away, Chermiti should’ve put away a header from a Jayden Meghoma cross. In the 86th minute, Rangers got their reward for their constant pressure as James Tavernier equalised. The subs combined as Barron put through Moore, who then laid the ball off to his captain to slot home past Kucherenko.

Rangers pushed and pushed for a winner towards the end of the game but it was to no avail as the game finished honours even. It was a better Ibrox performance from what we’ve seen of late, however Dundee United’s two very good strikes eventually undone them. Here’s how we rated the Rangers starting XI and subs:

Jack Butland - 6/10

Had nothing to do first half. Distribution was miles better than previous matches this season. Could do nothing about Trapanovski or Sibbald’s goals.

James Tavernier- 6/10

Looked better going forward than he has been in recent weeks. Took his goal really well at an important time.

John Souttar - 6/10

Neither centre back was hugely tested in the first half. Looked a lot more comfortable playing out than he did under Martin.

Derek Cornelius- 7/10

Followed up a great International performance with another solid Ibrox display. Was described as ‘a Rolls Royce’ by Maurice Ross on commentary.

Jayden Meghoma- 5/10

Didn’t get forward as much as normal and was caught too high up the pitch for the United opener. In a game Rangers were dominating he switched off at the wrong time.

Joe Rothwell - 6/10

Looked promising in first half but ran out of steam towards the end of the game. Wasn’t afraid to play penetrative passes.

Nico Raskin - 5/10

Many thought with Martin away, the shackles would be off the Belgian, however, ironically, it was probably his worst performance of the season.

Thelo Aasgaard - 7/10

Looked a different player. Playing direct, not afraid to shoot and taking players on, he lit up Ibrox today and took his goal superbly.

Oliver Antman - 6/10

Was tenacious enough and battled well physically, however Rangers fans will want to see their winger hitting the by-line more often.

Djeidi Gassama - 7/10

A thorn in the side of Luca Stephenson, who struggled to deal with him all afternoon. Unlucky to be substituted off and perhaps was justified to show frustration in the dugout.

Bojan Miovski - 6/10

Despite more possession he still never got the service he’d want. Rangers have to find a way of getting the ball to their new striker in the box.

Youssef Chermiti - 5/10

Should’ve done better with his header from Meghoma’s cross. Didn’t hold the ball up.

Mikey Moore - 6/10

Promising for Rangers fans to see him get an assist for the second goal. Looked lively in his ten minute cameo.

Findlay Curtis - 5/10

Wasn’t able to get involved in the action.

Connor Barron - 6/10

Would’ve been disappointed not to start after playing well in his last four. Put a superb ball over the top for Moore for the second goal.