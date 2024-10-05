Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s how you can watch Rangers vs St. Johnstone on Sunday.

Rangers will be hoping to give their 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season a shot in the arm when they take on tenth placed St. Johnstone on Sunday, October 6.

So far in the current campaign, Rangers sit in third place in the league table with four wins, one draw and one defeat. They have scored a total of ten goals thus far, conceding four.

St. Johnstone, meanwhile, are enduring a lacklustre start to the season - they are tenth in the league table, having failed to win in their five games (four of which have been defeats). They have just one win on the board this season, having scored eight goals and letting in 17 at the other end. Rangers will be looking to pile on the misery - here’s how you can watch the game from the comfort of your own home.

When will Rangers vs St. Johnstone kick off?

In something of a rarity for Scottish football, the game between Rangers and St. Johnstone is due to kick off at 8pm GMT, barring any unforeseen delays or cancellations.

What channel will the game be broadcasted on?

Rangers vs St. Johnstone will broadcasted live from the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on Premier Sports 1. Coverage of the game will begin at 7:30pm and is due to conclude at 10:30pm.

What happened the last time the two teams played each other?

You do not have to go far back for Rangers and St. Johnstone’s previous encounter - they last played each other in the second round of the Scottish League Cup back in August. In that game, the Light Blues ran out victorious by a score of 2-0, as goals from Cyriel Dessers and Ross McCausland sealed their place in the third round of the competition. Can the Saints earn a modicum of revenge on Sunday evening?