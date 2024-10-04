Celtic and Rangers. | Getty Images

Celtic and Rangers are in line for more income

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers are in line for more money with the SPFL announcing a growth in turnover to £44.3 million. That is the highest ever in the league’s history.

The increase in popularity has been driven by the Sky Sports TV deal, as well as other domestic and overseas broadcasting agreements. The turnover has increased by £2.4million (6%) from last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Payments to clubs like Celtic and Rangers have gone up to £33.7million which is a boost. That will provide more revenue for the Glasgow pair.

Neil Doncaster, the SPFL group chief executive, has told the SPFL website: “We’re really proud to announce record turnover and fee payments to our member clubs today as we continue to build on the strong income growth and commercial deals in recent years.

“Given the challenging market and economic conditions right now, these encouraging results reinforce the huge popularity of Scottish football, as well as the level of interest this generates with our broadcasters and our increasing roster of partners.

“In recent months, we’ve agreed a major new title sponsorship deal with William Hill, as well as a new TV contract with Premier Sports. The SPFL has just reported significantly higher attendances per capita than any other European league in a new UEFA report, and whilst we’ll never be complacent, these results give us a strong foundation upon which to further improve our performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Murdoch MacLennan, SPFL chairman, has said: “These latest annual results are testament to the hard work and talent of the SPFL’s member clubs and to the efforts of the dedicated team at the SPFL, which works tirelessly on their behalf. “We are extremely pleased to be able to provide our members with the highest annual distributions in the history of Scottish league football and thank our members for their vigorous support.”

Celtic are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Ross County. The Hoops have been in fine form in the Scottish Premiership so far this season and have won all six of their first six fixtures.

They are joint-top along with Aberdeen and will want to return to winning ways after losing 7-1 away at Borussia Dortmund last time out in the Champions League. They will be keen on getting some confidence back after that disappointing result in Germany.

As for Rangers, they are five points behind the top two right now. Philippe Clement’s men face St Johnstone at home on Sunday afternoon in their last outing before the international break as they look to go into it on a high.

They have won four of their first six matches and will want to close the gap on both Celtic and Aberdeen over the coming weeks and months as they look to compete for top spot.