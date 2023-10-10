The Belgian midfielder reckons his fellow countryman would be a ‘good fit’ for the vacant Ibrox job.

Nicolas Raskin is adamant Belgian coach Philippe Clement would be a “good fit” for the vacant Rangers manager position if offered the job.

The Ibrox hierarchy have been stepping up their search for Michael Beale’s successor, with the recruitment drive accelerating in London over the last 24 hours.

Face-to-face interviews are being held with FOUR candidates and former AS Monaco boss Clement was one of those leading contenders who jetted into the UK capital on Monday hold discussions with CEO James Bisgrove and chairman John Bennett over the role.

Clement remains one of the favourites to land the job, as well as Yokohama F. Marinos boss Kevin Muscat, who reportedly underwent a second interview via video call last night. GlasgowWorld understands thatRangers are hoping to have a decision made over their permanent manager by the end of the week.

And combative midfielder Raskin - brought to the Glasgow giants by Michael Beale in January - admits he was impressed by Clement’s work in France after his successful stins with Genk and Club Brugge.

Offering his view on the 49-year-old potentially becoming his new boss, Raskin said: “I don’t know (Clement) personally but he did very well with the two teams he had in Belgium. And he also did incredibly well at Monaco. So let’s see what happens in the future. Would he be a good fit here? Yeah, I think he’d bring some clarity and an attacking style, so I think he’d be good.”

Rangers head into the latest international break sitting seven points adrift of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table, but Raskin has affirmed his belief that the current Gers squad has what it takes to beat their arch rivals to the title this season.

He stated: “Are we good enough? Of course we’re good enough. We’ve got like six or seven players out injured, so it’s been a hard time.