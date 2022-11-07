The Light Blues’ performances and results this season will be a hot topic of debate at the annual meeting.

Rangers are NOT planning to hold any crisis talks with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, according to reports.

Following a dismal Champions League campaign, which saw the Light Blues become the worst-ever group stage team, the pressure has been ramped up on the Dutchman after the 2-1 loss to Callum Davidson’s side.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is under enormous pressure

It left the Gers seven points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership after just 13 games played, having previously dropped points against their rivals and during matches with Hibernian and Livingston.

However, supporters have also been left infuriated by the manner of their team’s performances in recent weeks, but TalkSPORT claim the Ibrox board don’t intend to arrange discussions with Van Bronckhorst.

TalkSPORT host Jim White reported this morning: “We understand that there are no crisis talks planned between the Rangers board and Gio van Bronckhorst. A Rangers source has told us that they speak every day and nothing will change in that regard.”

Rangers entertain Hearts at Ibrox on Wednesday night before a short trip to face St Mirren on Saturday ahead of the World Cup break and many fans believe a change in management is needed to avoid their season fizzling out all together.

Former Gers boss Graeme Souness, a guest on the show, reckons it will be difficult for Van Bronckhorst to recover from the current situation.

Rangers' Dutch manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst (L) gestures to Rangers' English defender James Tavernier during a team training session

He admitted: “Undoubtedly he’s a man under pressure. Miserable European campaign, losing to Celtic... it’s going to be difficult for him to recover. He’s got to beat Celtic twice. Celtic have to slip up.

“Managing Glasgow Rangers isn’t an easy job, as I’m sure managing Celtic isn’t. There’s games you’re expected to win simply because, certainly in my day, I could have one player that I bought for more money than the whole eleven players we were playing against. That in itself brought its own pressure.

“Glasgow Rangers are expected to win every game they play and that’s the price on the ticket when you manage that enormous football club. Right now he’s under pressure.”

Meanwhile, Rangers will host their AGM on Tuesday, December 6, with more information to be sent to shareholders on November 14. The venue has yet to be confirmed but is likely to be either the Clyde Auditorium or Armadillo as it is commonly referred to.

Rangers vice-chairman John Bennett (right) is pictured leaving the Ibrox club's AGM on Tuesday. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Fans will gets their opportunity to quiz the club’s hierarchy over a range of major issues in what promises to be a stormy meeting, while Directors will also be up for re-election.