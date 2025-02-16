Here’s how I rated the Rangers players after watching them in action live vs Hearts.

Rangers won 3-1 against Hearts in their latest Premiership tussle to end a difficult week with much-needed victory.

John Souttar netted against his former side in Gorgie just a few minutes into proceedings but it was chopped for offside. They would not be denied in the face of countless Hearts opportunities, with Elton Kabangu forcing keeper Jack Butland into a range of eye-catching saves.

Vaclav Cerny set Ianis Hagi down the right and the ball came off Jamie McCart and beyond Craig Gordon to relieve some groans emerging from the congested Rangers away end. Off the back of Scottish Cup elimination vs Queen’s Park last weekend, there was simply no room for error.

Philippe Clement was already under serious scrutiny as manager and another bad result here would be devastating. The goal came somewhat against the run of play and Lawrence Shankland was next to force a good save from Butland.

They got in at the break a goal up but were perhaps fortunate to do so. Parity was restored within five minutes of the restart as Michael Steinwender barged Souttar out the way and bulleted a header beyond the finally beaten Butland. But as Hearts appealed for a penalty on the hour mark, Rangers broke up the pitch and Vaclav Cerny finished off a sweeping counter-attack amid loud home fan booing.

Then another direct ball into the heart of the home defence had substitute Cyriel Dessers putting immense pressure on McCart, who lobbed Gordon and scored his second own goal of the day. Rangers were far from comfortable in this game but victory by any means was the demand in this one and that department is where they passed a tricky test.

I was at the game at Tynecastle Park. Here is how I rated the Rangers players.

Jack Butland - 8/10

Kabangu will be quite keen to see the back of him. Some tremendous saves to keep the Belgian out and Shankland denied expertly too. Kept his side in the game and provided a platform for victory.

James Tavernier - 6/10

Still found wanting at times when trying to build up play but kept the impressive Penrice quiet enough and captained victory in a difficult week.

John Souttar - 5/10

Had been having a decent game but has to do better for the goal. Steinwender simply pushed him out the way and had an easy finish off the back of it.

Clinton Nsiala - 7/10

Solid display by the young defender. Carried the ball out from the back well and didn’t look flustered when

Jefte - 6/10

Good at carrying the ball but found wanting at times going back the way. End product could also be better but overall a solid shift and improvement on last weekend.

Mohamed Diomande - 5/10

Some slack moments in possession and poor passes in the first half. Not entirely convincing but wasn’t too costly in the end.

Nico Raskin - 5/10

Midfield is where Hearts seemed to get some joy in the first half with the Belgian also not at full speed alongside Diomande. Flashes of quality like a long range effort Gordon saved. Played a part in the third.

Tom Lawrence - 5/10

Subbed in the second half. Some nice touches on the ball but overall influence on the game wasn’t huge.

Vaclav Cerny - 8/10

Played a part in the opener and the was the man who stayed most calm under pressure to score an important goal. Stepped up when club needed him most.

Hamza Igamane - 6/10

Not at his sparkling best but occupied the two centre-backs enough to open space for the likes of Cerny and Hagi either side of him. Almost scored wonderful solo goal.

Ianis Hagi - 7/10

Telling difference in getting Rangers ahead. Fancied himself up against youngster Adam Forrester on the left. Good ball to unlock the winner.

Almost instant impact as he forced McCart into a costly error.

Late sub for Souttar.