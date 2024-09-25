Ian Murray is keen to return to management. | Getty Images

Ian Murray is one of the frontrunners for the St Johnstone post along with former Celtic favourite Scott Brown

Former Rangers footballer Ian Murray has told Edinburgh Evening News that he would jump at the chance to make a swift return to management with Scottish Premiership strugglers St Johnstone.

Last month, the 43-year-old became the first managerial casualty of the campaign when he was dismissed by Raith Rovers just hours after a defeat to Airdrie on the opening day of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move sent shockwaves around Scottish football and came just months after Murray’s team had narrowly missed out on automatic promotion behind eventual Championship winners Dundee United.

Murray, who claimed he ‘didn’t agree’ or ‘accept the decision’ from the Raith Rovers board, has taken some personal time to relax and regroup and has been overwhelmed by training ground invitations from a number of top-flight club’s including Celtic.

However, he now admits he is keen to get back into management as soon as possible and spoke openly about his family connection with St Johnstone amid rumours linking him with the vacancy.

He told the Evening News: “I think it’s a really, really good job. A really good football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And not a lot of people know that my grandfather used to play for St Johnstone. So there has always been a wee link there.

“My grandfather’s name was William McRoberts, my mum’s dad. Obviously, I never saw him play, but my mum swears he was the best player in the team – but I think she might be a bit biased!”

St Johnstone are currently 10th in the league table with four points from six matches and are yet to win a home match in the league throughout the entirety of 2024. However, Murray believes they have more than enough quality to turn the corner.

He explained: “It’s a football club I would enjoy going into. I look at where they are, and I see there is improvement to come from them, definitely. I have to say, I thought Craig was there for the long haul. I didn’t see that coming, having been at Easter Road for their game – and thinking that St Johnstone were the better team for long periods of that one. So it’s certainly not a lost cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a return to management Murray added: “I’m looking to get back in at some point, when the time is right. You can’t dictate when that happens.

“And I’ve been very fortunate to be so well looked after by football guys, in Scotland in particular but also beyond, which means I’ve got a busy couple of weeks coming up. I’m looking to learn a bit more.

“I’m going to go into Celtic this week, hopefully, which will be great. I’ve been contacted by so many guys up here and down south, inviting me to go in and have a look at what they do.

“I also had a couple of weeks doing nothing, which was important. Just doing stuff with the family, a couple of personal trips, taking my eldest to London to see some games because he’s football daft. But I’m ready to go back in, put it that way.”