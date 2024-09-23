Rangers have had a mixed start to the season and are currently trailing in this year's title race. | Getty Images

Rangers are currently trailing by five points in the Scottish Premiership title race

Scottish Premiership title hopefuls Rangers have struggled to find consistency in the early stages of the season as a summer of upheaval threatens to impact performances and results on the pitch.

The Light Blues are still searching for a replacement for chief executive James Bisgrove after his exit to Saudi Arabia, while chairman John Bennett’s departure has only amplified the increasing feeling of uncertainty surrounding Philippe Clement’s future at Ibrox.

On the pitch so far, it has been a mixed bag for Rangers. A 0-0 draw at the start of the season against Hearts handed Celtic early initiative in the title race, while a failure to progress against Dynamo Kyiv over two legs consigned the Gers to Europa League football once again.

Victories over Motherwell, St Johnstone and Ross County helped build momentum towards the end of August, before a dismal showing away to rivals Celtic left Rangers trailing by five points in the title race.

Recent victories over both Dundee clubs have given the team fresh optimism ahead of the start of what promises to be a thrilling European adventure for the Ibrox faithful.

Here we take a look at Rangers' main strengths and weaknesses based on a report from WhoScored, which takes a detailed look at info from the last two seasons.

Rangers main strengths and weaknesses

According to WhoScored.com , Rangers are a team that thrives when it comes to creating chances using through balls as well as individual moments of skill.

They are a team that thrives when attacking from wide areas and are able to create multiple opportunities to shoot from distance.

The outlet rates James Tavernier as the team’s most consistent performer with an average rating of 7.7 and has also highlighted Cyriel Dessers as a key player going forward.

WhoScored, however, understands that Rangers are prone to conceding chances in games and adds that their backline often leaves themselves exposed to shots from distance.

Rangers’ ability to deal with aerial duels is highlighted as a huge cause for concern that Clement will need to rectify in the coming weeks.